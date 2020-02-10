If you have already taken a look at our comprehensive guide on buying a Tesla Model 3, you are fully aware that buying a Tesla requires precautions. These EVs are praised for their performance and technology, but they can also represent a prolonged headache if you do not take all measures to make the best choice possible. Rich Benoit, from the Rich Rebuilds YouTube channel, has prepared a very useful guide to save you from a bad business related to a second-hand Tesla.

Benoit mentions things that we know that are a problem with Tesla's, such as panel gaps and foggy head and tail lights, but also stuff we had never hear about, such as failing actuators and even frauds that rely on the little knowledge people have about these EVs.

People that do not know how to identify a Model 3 Performance, for example accurately, may end up paying for one and getting a Long Range Dual Motor instead. You may also buy a Model S 75D instead of the P100D you paid for if you do not know how to check what you are actually purchasing. Benoit explains how in his video.

As usual, he is an iconoclast and makes fun of the Chevrolet Bolt, of Tesla and of the cult of personality around Elon Musk. He even gets to show the email messages he receives from "the club," mocked recently by JP Sears.

One of Benoit's criticisms is about Tesla's used car sales service, which sometimes washes these vehicles and posts no pictures whatsoever of them. He compares that to "The Oregon Trail" game and the surprises you may get with both precisely because none of them is not exactly transparent. That shows the blind faith some people have on the company.

Make sure you watch the video, get surprised with some of the things you have to check, and good luck getting a second-hand Tesla in good condition. Knowledge is power, and Benoit offers precisely that in this handy work.

