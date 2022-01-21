We’ve rebranded our newsletter for 2022 and now go by Mobility EVo. Check out our new website for previous newsletters and merch. In the month of January, if you buy any merch, Mobility EVo will make an additional donation to go towards helping the families affected by the Marshall Fire near Boulder. You can check out the full newsletter for the week here.

Dying Diesel

We always found it fascinating to peer into the window of basically any car in Europe and they were almost guaranteed to be a manual transmission. Even the minivans. We could rock a manual minivan. Europeans also love/d their diesel engines, but that has changed.

Electric vehicles have surpassed diesel vehicle sales in Europe for the first time ever. More than 20% of new cars sold in Europe and Britain in December were fully electric cars. Sales of diesel vehicles, however, decreased below 19%. We guess that also means the manual transmission will go the route of the dodo bird too. (We couldn't find a good electric vs. diesel race, so enjoy a TRX vs. R1T)

Oui Oui Renault

Let’s continue our tour of Europe and head to France. I once ate some pâté in Paris. I don’t have anything more to say. Renault announced its plan to sell only electric vehicles in Europe after 2030. Renault decided to accelerate this plan as it was previously targeting 90% by 2030 with the last 10% consisting of other types of vehicles sold.

Other brands such as Peugeot, Fiat, Opel, and Ford of Europe have begun making similar pledges to reduce emissions. Despite the automakers' plans, The European Union is considering new rules to require companies to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Renault is launching the all-electric Megane E-Tech Electric and the Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric. In total, Renault plans to have 4 new BEVs by 2025.

Bellissimo Panda

Continuing on our tour, let’s head to the most exciting Italian brand. Ferrari Fiat. Fiat Panda: the next consumer-friendly EV. Set to arrive next spring, the Fiat Panda is lower on the price range for electric vehicles. The Fiat Panda’s production is able to be inexpensive due to the adoption of a spartan design with limited options.

The Panda will only have one livery and come with a choice between four roof covers, four bumpers, four wheel wraps, and four paint wraps. We’re still waiting on more specs on the electric Panda, but who doesn't want such a cute addition to their garage? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Don’t Blink

Back here in North America, Blink Charging is deploying its IQ 200 Level 2 EV chargers at General Motors dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. At this time, all 50 states are expecting Blink’s chargers at GM locations. Blink’s chargers are some of the fastest Level 2 AC chargers available, producing 80 amps of output, and delivering over 19 kW to EVs. The IQ 200 also allows up to 20 chargers on a single circuit. Who doesn't want more charging points with better efficiency?

