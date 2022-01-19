According to a recent report by our friends at Teslarati, one of Tesla's largest shareholders is hoping the electric automaker provides optimistic guidance for 2022 vehicle deliveries, and he's personally bullish about how it may play out.

Leo KoGuan is Tesla's third-largest shareholder, behind Larry Ellison and Elon Musk, at least according to information related to his holdings that was revealed last year. Teslarati notes that KoGuan had over $7 billion in Tesla stock shares at the time.

While KoGuan's began to surface more around social media last year, and he made it clear that he's a "retail shareholder," he's also a billionaire much like Ellison, though KoGuan resides in Singapore. The billionaire recently tweeted about Tesla's future outlook, suggesting that the company will guide some 1.6-million electric car deliveries for 2022.

While KoGuan hopes Tesla will follow through with the suggested delivery guidance, he also says "Tesla bulls" believe the automaker will actually deliver some 1.8 to 1.9 million vehicles with "30+% margin."

Meanwhile, according to Teslarati, FactSet reveals that analysts are expecting 1.47 million deliveries in total for 2022, with a "gross margin" of 28.4%, not including regulatory credits. If Tesla were to guide 1.6 million deliveries and pull it off, KoGuan says it could work to further stifle the FUD narrative (fear, uncertainty, and doubt). He says this is because it will lead to another “underpromise/overdeliver/earnings surprise" situation.

If Tesla guides 1.6 million deliveries while analysts expect fewer, and then the company is able to beat its guidance by a notable margin, it could turn out to be a very promising year for Tesla.

Tesla's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast are currently scheduled for January 26, 2021. It's expected that the automaker will report significant profits for the quarter thanks to record-breaking production and deliveries. CEO Elon Musk will also provide an updated product roadmap during the call.

