The Tesla Model X Plaid is the world’s quickest-accelerating crossover SUV in production today, with an official 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds (0-100 km/h in 2.6 seconds) and a quarter-mile time of 9.9 seconds.

Remember we’re talking about a 5,390-pound (2,444-kg) vehicle with six seats, falcon doors, and not the most aerodynamic shape designed by man—though decent at 0.24.

To put the Model X Plaid’s insane acceleration performance into context, the electric crossover rockets to 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill more quickly than a Formula One car, which needs roughly 2.6 seconds to do that.

That’s something Elon Musk pointed out recently on Twitter in response to a short excerpt from a Vehicle Virgins POV video of a Model X Plaid being launched to 60 mph.

That’s exactly the video we want to talk about today as the YouTube influencer was curious to find out if the Model X Plaid is as quick as Tesla claims. He used a Racelogic timer to clock his attempt and the time displayed at the end of the run was almost unreal: 2.3 seconds!

In utter disbelief at the readout, the reviewer had another go and the run was timed at 2.5 seconds, including some wheel spin.

As he notes in the video, the first run was done at 65% state-of-charge, while the second one happened at 64% SoC. Had the car been charged to 100%, we might have seen an even quicker 0-60 mph run, which is ridiculous when you think about it.

Head over to the POV video above to see the timed runs for yourself and make sure you check out the rest of the footage as well for a detailed presentation of the 1,020-horsepower electric crossover focusing on the changes brought by the refreshed Model X.