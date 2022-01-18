The Rivian R1T is an exceptional vehicle, as it's not only the first modern all-electric pickup truck, but also very likely the quickest one on the market.

The stock version is promised to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3 seconds. It's also the least expensive EV to accelerate so quickly.

For reference, the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning with Extended Range Battery will do 0-60 mph in mid-4 seconds. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is also ready for 0-60 mph in 3 seconds.

In the short video, shared by Nithin Chemmanoor, we can see 0-60 mph (actually up to over 90 mph (145 km/h) acceleration, recorded from the inside.

The video time indicates that 0-60 mph took roughly 3+ seconds, while 0-90 mph was accomplished in about 7 seconds or so. This is sports car territory, but amazingly it's achievable by a pickup truck that's capable of off-road driving - something underlined in the summary of the Doug DeMuro review (see from 15:55).

"This is on the 20” tires in wet climate. So I expect it to be much better in the dry or with all season tires"

About a thousand Rivian R1T were already produced and delivered to customers in the U.S. This year, the company intends to focus on ramping-up production of the version equipped with the Large pack battery (316 miles of EPA range), while the 400-mile version has been postponed by at least a year to 2023.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") $70,000 +$1,075 $7,500 $63,575 2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21") $67,500 +$1,075 $7,500 $61,075

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 316 mi

(508 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 314 mi

(505 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values