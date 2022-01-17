The AMD Ryzen processor (MCU3) in the new Model 3/Model Y, which accelerates the entire infotainment/navigation (just like in the Model S/Model X), affects the range of the cars.

Let's recall that the AMD Ryzen is now used instead of the Intel Atom (there will be no retrofits for already produced cars). It uses more power to increase computing power, which directly translates to higher energy consumption and slightly less range.

It's probably a very small decrease in range, but big enough that it requires updated range ratings and even customer confirmations (at least in some markets) that they agree on the reduced range.

Most recently, Teslascope shared info provided by a Model 3 buyer in Australia, who was asked whether he accepted less range - 22 km (14 miles) or 3.5% less:

"We have updated Model 3 vehicles to optimize the touch screen experience with our new car computer. This hardware change requires more power, resulting in a minor drop in range. Your Model 3 range is now 602 kilometers (WLTP), 22 kilometers less than originally communicated."

This should explain why recently we saw adjustments to the WLTP range rating in Europe, where the new Model 3 got a lower range.

Interestingly, the new Model Y received a higher range - which might be associated with a bigger battery (82 kWh instead of 77 kWh, according to reports) or other changes (more usable battery capacity or other changes that resulted in overall higher efficiency).

Here are the Tesla Model 3/Tesla Model Y WLTP range adjustments: