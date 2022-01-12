Nissan closed the year 2021 in Japan with 10,843 LEAF sales, which is pretty close to the 2020 result.

A relatively strong result of over 3,000 units in Q4 indicates that the LEAF keeps rolling after 11 years since launch. The monthly average over 133 months is 1,180 units.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan

2021: 10,843 (down 4% year-over-year)

(down 4% year-over-year) #43 best selling model overall cumulatively: 157,059

On the other hand, LEAF sales are clearly fading from over 25,000 in the best year of 2018. The upcoming launch of the Nissan Ariya is expected to be the final episode of this fade, as the Japanese company will gradually switch to next-generation EVs based on the new CMF-EV platform.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan - 2021

For reference, Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. amounted to 14,239 (up 48.9% year-over-year). The cumulative result is 165,710.

In Europe, Nissan sold well over 200,000 LEAFs (over 208,000 Fall 2021) and additionally well over 40,000 Nissan e-NV200 (retired model).

By 2030, Nissan intends to offer 15 all-electric models and a total of 23 electrified cars (most likely 8 e-POWER series-hybrids). Several new all-electric cars will be introduced by 2025 or so.

This year, we will see the global ramp-up of the Nissan Ariya. In Europe, Nissan will additionally launch the all-electric version of the new Townstar van, based on the Renault Kangoo. This model will be produced in France.

Only time will tell whether Nissan will be able to return to the forefront of electrification as it was 10 years ago or will improve just to the industry average level. A high rate of EV expansion and fierce competition will not make the return easy - that's for sure.