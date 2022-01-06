Nissan, once an EV pioneer, has noted a relatively good year for LEAF sales in the U.S., considering that it is an aging model.

The company reports 184,033 vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2021 (down 17.3% year-over-year). In 2021, Nissan sold 919,086 vehicles (up 12.1% year-over-year).

The Nissan LEAF noted 4,165 sales in Q4, which is 10.3% less than a year ago or 6.5% of Nissan car sales (3.5% including all vehicles).

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. - Q4 2021

The Nissan LEAF's best time was in 2012-2013:

In 2021, Nissan LEAF sales amounted to 14,239 (up 48.9% year-over-year). It was also a better year than 2019 and the fifth-best year:

The cumulative sales result stands at 165,710. It means that once the Nissan Ariya arrives, it will be at the very end of the 200,000 sales for the federal tax credit. The phase-out will probably start at some point in 2023.

Nissan Ariya's reservations opened in November (see everything we know about the Ariya here), but the market launch is scheduled for Fall 2022.

Let's take a look at the offer:

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" $45,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $39,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" $48,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $42,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited) $53,450 +$1,175 $7,500 $47,125 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" $58,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $52,625 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) $27,400 +$975 $7,500 $20,875 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) $32,400 +$975 $7,500 $25,875 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) $37,400 +$975 $7,500 $30,875

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" FWD 91 300 mi*

(483 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" FWD 91 285 mi*

(459 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited) FWD 91 285 mi*

(459 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" AWD 91 265 mi*

(426 km) 4.8 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) FWD 40 149 mi

(240 km) 7.4* 90 mph

(145 km/h) 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) FWD 62 226 mi

(364 km) 6.5* 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) FWD 62 215 mi

(346 km) 6.5*

By 2030, Nissan intends to expand its global lineup (Nissan and Infiniti) to 23 new electrified models, including 15 all-electric ones.

* estimated/unofficial values