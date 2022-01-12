Tesla introduced different driving profiles for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta with version 10.3 of the software, allowing the driver to choose how the vehicle responds in certain situations. The modes are Chill, Average and Assertive; the latter two actually allow the vehicle to perform an illegal rolling stop, which means it may come to a complete stop.

Each mode’s name indicates its respective driving style, although in practice, the difference between the modes is not very apparent in normal driving. The manufacturer says that with this feature it wants to give uses the ability

To control behaviors like rolling stops, speed-based lane changes, following distance and yellow light headway.

For Chill mode, Tesla says

In this profile your Model X will have a larger follow distance and perform fewer speed lane changes.

Average changes things up a bit

In this profile your Model X will have a medium follow distance and may perform rolling stops.

And Assertive has a fitting description

In this profile your Model X will have a smaller follow distance, perform more frequent speed lane changes, will not exit passing lanes and may perform rolling stops.

FSD Beta version 10.3 update was released in October of last year, but it was quickly withdrawn after it was discovered that it caused problems with left turns at traffic lights. One day after it was pulled, Tesla pushed FSD version 10.31 which corrected the left turn issue and also kept the modes.

If you are running FSD in your Tesla and have tried out these profiles, let us know if you felt they made a significant difference to how the vehicle drove and reacted. We believe that as FSD evolves and becomes better, there will be more nuance and difference between these profiles than what we can see even in the latest version, 10.8.