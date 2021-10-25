Tesla was supposed to launch version 10.3 of its Full Self-Driving system on Friday, but it was instead rolled out today and it grants even more drivers access. And whereas with version 10.2, the manufacturer only allowed drivers with a safety score of 100, now those with a score of 99 are also permitted to join.

Version 10.3 of FSD supposed to have been available on Friday at midnight, but teh automaker stuck to 10.2 after it discovered an issue when vehicles with the system active made a left at traffic lights. The issue was fixed on Sunday, according to Elon Musk, and now 10.3 is again the latest public beta.

The main changes it brings to FSD are listed in Tesla’s release notes for the new version:

• Added FSD Profiles that allow drivers to control behaviors like rolling stops, exiting passing lanes, speed-based lane changes, following distance and yellow light headway.

• Added planning capability to drive along oncoming lanes to maneuver around path blockage.

• Improved creeping speed by linking speed to visibility network estimation and distance to encroachment point of crossing lanes.

• Improved crossing object velocity estimation by 20% and yaw estimation by 25% by upreving surround video vehicle network with more data. Also increased system frame rate by +1.7 frames per second.

• Improved vehicle semantic detections (e.g. brake lights, turn indicators, hazards) by adding +25k video clips to the training data set.

• Improved static obstacle control by upreving the generalized static object network with 6k more video clips (+5.6% precision, +2.5% recall).

• Allowed more acceleration when merging from on-ramps onto major roads and when lane changing from slow to fast lanes.

• Reduced false slowdowns and improved offsetting for pedestrians by improving the model of interaction between pedestrians and the static world.

• Improved turning profile for unprotected turns by allowing ego to lane lines more naturally, when safe to do so.

• Improved speed profile for boosting onto high-speed roads by enforcing stricter longitudinal and lateral acceleration limits required to beat the crossing objects.

Tesla also came under scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the institution's new lead adviser, Missy Cummings, after a series of FSD-related incidents raised concerns. Now during the recent earnings call, Tesla officials said they are open to the investigation and, in fact, they welcome it since it will promote the safety of their vehicles - Cummings has even extended an invitation to Elon Musk to have a discussion on the matter in order to add clarification where necessary.