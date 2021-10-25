Most of today's cars come standard with advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS), and Tesla is no exception. The technology has improved over the years, and now some of it is required by safety organizations for vehicles to earn top ratings. This is because it has been proven that such systems save lives.

If ADAS didn't save lives, or there was concern that the systems would hurt or kill people instead, they wouldn't be required, and automakers wouldn't be adding them to more vehicles. Adding such features is expensive, and many car makers would likely jump at the opportunity to get rid of such technology to cut costs.

Meanwhile, Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta technologies have been under constant scrutiny. This is due in part to the fact that there have been accidents, a few fatal, that may have been caused by the Autopilot. However, such systems are saving lives on a daily basis, and we rarely, if ever, see articles crediting the company for its vehicles' safety, especially related to Autopilot and FSD Beta. As far as we understand, there have not yet been any accidents caused by FSD Beta.

If you asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk, he'd say Tesla makes the safest cars in the world, and its Autopilot and FSD systems aim to make its cars even safer. The automaker has been showing statistics related to the safety of its cars for years, though many folks insist the data is skewed.

As Tesla's FSD Beta is rolling out to more owners, the number of videos and reports about the tech is growing. Some Tesla owners have started to share instances of FSD Beta saving their lives. Teslarati recently published a story with a few examples.

We've also seen a growing number of similar posts on social media. One Tesla owner said the car crept forward to check for oncoming traffic during a protected left, then safely backed itself up away from the intersection.

Teslarati shared another tweet from Model 3 owner and Tesla FSD Beta tester Geoff Coffelt.

It's great to see that Tesla's tech may be saving lives. However, the concern is that it's not necessarily consistent. This is where drivers must be alert and aware at all times. For example, another FSD Beta tester noted that his Tesla didn't stop for wild turkeys crossing the road.

Do you agree with the way Tesla is testing its FSD Beta software? If not, what's the answer here? It's important for automakers to surge forward with life-saving tech features, though, no matter how many lives the tech saves, it's going to be a big issue if it's also hurting or killing people periodically. Start a conversation about this topic in our comment section below.