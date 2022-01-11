According to a recent study by Deloitte, 69 percent of Americans wouldn't pick an EV, hybrid or plug-in hybrid as their next vehicle. That’s almost two thirds of those questioned for the study (just under 1,000 people) saying they would stick to ICE because they don’t believe modern EV range is sufficient and they also say the charging infrastructure is insufficient.

The survey found that 17 percent of respondents would pick a hybrid as their next vehicle, while only 5 percent would get a plug-in hybrid and just 5 percent would opt for a fully-electric car. Results for the US are quite similar to Southeast Asia, according to this study, but different to places like Germany, Japan or South Korea.

In these countries, only 49 percent, 39 percent and 37 percent of buyers respectively would go for a new ICE vehicle as their new car. Korea, Germany and China seemed to have the most eager consumers that would choose an EV - 23 percent, 17 percent and 15 percent respectively.

It’s quite surprising that US buyers aren’t even interested in electrified vehicles (hybrids and PHEVs), being surpassed by India where 21 percent considered hybrids and 10 percent said they would choose a plug-in hybrid. The study concludes that

Consumer interest in BEVs is highest in South Korea, China, and Germany while Japanese consumers prefer HEVs. ICE still dominates future intentions in the US. For the most part, people are drawn to an EV because of an expectation of lower fuel costs, or they are concerned about climate change and want to reduce emissions.

The study also found that