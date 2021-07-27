As the country with the highest number of electric vehicles per capita, Norway is a very interesting case study for EV adoption.

With 54% of all new cars sold in Norway in 2020 being electric, all the EV manufacturers that matter are present on this market, and Tesla obviously makes no exception. As attested by a new survey, the US company is also highly rated by Norwegian EV owners.

The study from Norway’s Electric Car Association (ECA) has concluded that Tesla drivers are the most satisfied with their vehicles compared to that of other manufacturers. The ECA’s “Electric Car List 2021” asked 15,000 EV owners how satisfied they are with the ownership of their vehicles, and a whopping 94% of those had positive things to say about their EVs.

When it came to brands, Tesla dominated the list, with the Model 3, Model X, and Model S taking three of the top five spots in the survey.

The Model 3 ranked first, with 85% percent of the compact sedan owners declaring themselves “very satisfied” with their ownership experience, giving it a perfect five-out-of-five rating. Only 2% of Model 3 owners said they are “very dissatisfied.”

The Kia e-Niro got the same average score of 4.78 but got a slightly lower satisfaction percentage of 84%. The Model X came in third, while the Model S ranked fifth. The BMW i3 took fourth place in the survey.

“The reason Tesla Model 3 owners are so happy is probably related to the fact that you get access to Tesla’s good charging network, at the same time as you get a good car with a long-range at a relatively low price.” Unni Berge, Norwegian Electric Car Association Head of Communications

The Model 3 was the best-selling EV in Norway in June and has been among the most popular EVs in the country for several months.