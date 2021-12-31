The top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid soon might get a new over-the-air (OTA) software update, which would come on top of a big one released on December 24.

According to Drive Tesla's undisclosed source, Tesla is expected to release a final OTA software update of 2021 with Track Mode for the Plaid Model S. The report from December 30 stated:

"A source has told Drive Tesla Plaid Track Mode will be deployed in the final software update of 2021. As with any software release, last-minute bugs might show up and the feature could be delayed, but it is likely to be released later this afternoon"

The update would include also some bug fixes and maybe other improvements.

In the case of the Track Mode, previously introduced in the Model 3 Performance (see the Track Mode V2 info card here), it might offer special features to enhance track driving, like additional settings to customize handling, real-time monitoring, and a review of the results.

Vehicle Handling Customization:

Handling Balance: Shift motor bias from 100 percent front to 100 percent rear, adjusting how much torque is sent to each motor for different understeer or oversteer behaviors and initiate rotation and sustain slip angle.

Stability Assistance: Choose the level at which the stability control systems are helping to control your car – from all stability systems on to off for full driver control.

Regen Braking: Adjust how much deceleration is provided by the car’s motors and foundation brakes. This not only impacts how much physical braking force is required to slow the car down but also allows drivers to initiate their car’s rotation using the throttle pedal.

Real-Time Status Monitoring:

Optimal Vehicle Cooling: Post-Drive Cooling and Compressor Overclock extend track sessions by compensating for the higher temperatures generated by sustained, high-speed driving. Access Post-Drive Cooling and Compressor Overclock from Track Mode Settings.

Vehicle Status: Get a detailed look at vehicle and sub-system temperatures on Model 3’s touchscreen. Track Mode utilizes real-time models to display battery, brake and motor temperatures and tire utilization.

G-Meter: Tesla’s G-Meter will automatically track and record peak lateral and longitudinal accelerations. The G-Meter can be viewed in the Cards area of the touchscreen.

Performance Review: