November has been the slowest month in terms of new passenger car registrations in Europe for about 30 years, as the volume decreased 18% year-over-year to 864,000.

However, plug-in electric car sales still increase, which combined with ICE's backpedaling, translates into a significant increase in market share.

According to EV Volumes' data, in November, some 221,828 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is 33% more than a year ago.

The market share stands at 26%! As it turns out, the all-electric cars alone took 15%!

An interesting thing is that the all-electric cars are not only in the majority but also grow quickly (by 59% year-over-year), while plug-in hybrids are up only 7%.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – November 2021

So far this year, over 1.99 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's also 18.4% of the total market (9.6% BEVs). BEVs account for 52% of the plug-ins, which is over 1 million.

The most popular models

The Tesla Model 3 was the most registered EV in November with 10,912 units - good enough to become #12 overall in Europe. The Model 3 is also the #1 EV year-to-date (115,485) with a huge advantage over other models that we can already safely say that it's the best-selling car of 2021.

The second best last month was the Renault ZOE (8,888), which reduced the year-to-date gap to the Volkswagen ID.3 to a point at which it can become the second best-selling EV of 2021 in Europe. A lot depends on the December result.

The third most registered model happens to be the Dacia Spring (5,161). Then there are crossover/SUVs: Tesla Model Y (5,437), Skoda Enyaq iV (5,249) and Volkswagen ID.4 (4,900).

The Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) basically has secured the title of best selling PHEV of 2021.

Among the new models, we can see 3,989 Hyundai Ioniq 5, 2,651 Kia EV6 and 846 Cupra Born (Volkswagen ID.3's cousin).

Top models last month:

Tesla Model 3 - 10,912 Renault ZOE - 8,888 Dacia Spring - 5,770 Tesla Model Y - 5,437 Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,249 Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,900 Volkswagen ID.3 - 4,864 Peugeot e-208 - 4,516 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e/de (PHEV) - 4,377 Volkswagen e-up! - 4,215

Top models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 115,485 Volkswagen ID.3 - 63,645 Renault ZOE - 61,190 Volkswagen ID.4 - 48,212 Ford Kuga PHEV - 43,516 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 42,444 Fiat 500 electric - 39,530 Hyundai Kona Electric - 39,487 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 38,430 Skoda Enyaq iV - 38,417

Top automotive groups year-to-date:

Finally, here are the top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe:

Volkswagen Group - 24% share (Volkswagen brand - 10%) Stellantis - 13% share Daimler - 10% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 9%) BMW Group - 10% share (BMW brand at 8%) Hyundai Motor Group - 10%

Tesla noted a 7% share so far this year.