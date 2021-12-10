Tesla has stopped taking orders for the refreshed Model S and Model X for markets outside North America.

The company emailed people who have Model S and Model X vehicles on order in Europe to say it is not accepting any new orders from outside North America for the time to speed up the delivery of existing orders.

"In order to expedite the delivery of existing orders, including your Model X order, as much as possible, we are currently no longer accepting new orders for the Model S and Model X from markets outside North America."

This is likely Tesla’s way of trying to cope with the large backlog of orders in Europe and other markets, where there have been no new Model X and Model S shipments in almost a year.

In January 2021, Tesla stopped making its flagship EVs to update them. Since then, the company kept taking new orders but production got delayed. The refreshed Model S only started to roll off the assembly line in Fremont in June, while production of the new Model X began in October.

Tesla is currently prioritizing orders from North America but is still catching up to the backlog in its home region. Meanwhile, orders from Europe and Asia keep coming.

Apparently, that’s no longer the case, according to this email that also says the first Model S and Model X deliveries to Europe will happen in the second half of 2022—a year and a half since the last deliveries took place.

