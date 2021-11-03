Sawyer Merritt – vocal Tesla fan, investor, and reporter of "inside information" about the automaker – recently shared an image of several refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles reportedly ready for delivery at the Fremont factory. The image came from a recent flyover video posted on YouTube by "Meet God in the wilderness" (translated).

While there's no way to know for sure, the Model S and X units appear to be vehicles that were just produced and are likely about to head out to customers. Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to suggest that Tesla doesn't have any problems with demand, but rather, constraints related to production, which should be alleviated soon when Tesla's new factories open in Texas and Germany.

Despite the massive list of Model 3 and Model Y reservations, which are causing some delivery estimates to extend towards the end of next year, it appears Tesla has been able to continue cranking out refreshed Model S sedans, all while officially starting production and deliveries of its refreshed Model X.

Tesla hasn't focused much energy on the Model S and Model X for quite some time since the demand for those vehicles was nowhere near that of the Model 3 and Model Y. However, it seems the refresh has caused a surge in demand, and the electric automaker is busy filling orders as quickly as it can.

Tesla has moved from parking just a small fleet of seemingly completely Model X refresh units to parking new Model S and Model X all over its Fremont property. When the automaker announced that it would build a new factory in China, and then later, Berlin and Austin, some said there wouldn't be enough demand to need more factories. However, it seems those skeptics were wrong, as demand for Tesla's vehicles continues to grow.

It will be interesting to see how the whole situation plays out as Giga Austin and Giga Berlin come online. Will Tesla still be production constrained? It seems so since some deliveries are estimated for September 2022. As always, we'd love to read your analysis of the situation in our comment section below.