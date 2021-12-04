Lexus is introducing the second-generation of its mid-size luxury crossover/SUV NX model - which is the first Lexus that will be available in a plug-in hybrid version: welcome the Lexus NX 450h+.

Since the launch of the NX in 2014, the Japanese company has sold more than 1 million units, and currently it accounts for around one third of brand sales in Europe. It means there's a chance that the PHEV version will be popular as well - both in Europe and in the U.S.

2022 Lexus NX 450h+ 2022 Lexus NX 450h+

The vehicle looks quite attractive - although we are not fans of the front grill - and comes standard with an all-new multimedia system with a 14-inch touchscreen.

18.1 kWh battery and AWD

The Lexus NX 450h+ is equipped with the same battery and powertrain, as the well received Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid.

See the Toyota RAV4 Prime's specs here.

It means that it has a 18.1 kWh battery and an all-wheel-drive system with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, combined with a transmission and a 134 kW electric motor in the front, as well as an additional 40 kW electric motor in the rear. The total output is about 225 kW.

All-electric range

The Lexus NX 450h+ recently received an official EPA range and efficiency rating. The EPA Combined all-electric range is 37 miles (60 km), which is slightly more than 36 miles expected by the manufacturer several months ago. The total range is 550 miles (885 km).

Both values are noticeably lower than in the case of the Toyota RAV4 Prime (42 miles and 600 miles). We assume that a big part of that might be the 20" wheels in the Lexus NX 450h+, compared to 18" on the Toyota RAV4 Prime.

The WLTP range of the car is 69-76 km (43-47 miles), while the WLTP City is 89-98 km (55-61 miles).

2022 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD 20"

2022 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD 20" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-37 mi (0-59.5 km)

37 mi (59.5 km)

41.08 mi (66.1 km)

33.1 mi (53.3 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 36 MPG

38 MPG

33 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 550 mi (885 km)

Prices and availability

The Lexus NX 450h+ is expected in showrooms in the U.S. in December 2021, while in Canada it should be in early 2022.

The prices start at $55,650 MSRP, which is substantially above the Toyota RAV4 Prime. Even after $7,500 federal tax credit, it barely fits under $50,000.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD 20" $55,650 +$1,075 $7,500 $49,225 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE 18" $38,350 +$1,175 $7,500 $32,025

Other versions:

$37,950 for NX 250 FWD

$39,550 for NX 250 AWD

$41,550 for NX 350

$41,050 for NX 350h

$55,560 for NX 450h+ (PHEV)



Basic comparison with Toyota RAV4 Prime:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD 20" AWD 18.1 37 mi

(60 km) 550 mi

(885 km) 6.0 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE 18" AWD 18.1 42 mi

(68 km) 600 mi

(965 km) 5.7

Gallery: 2022 Lexus NX 450h+

130 Photos

2022 Lexus NX 450h+ specs: