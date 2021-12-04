Lexus is introducing the second-generation of its mid-size luxury crossover/SUV NX model - which is the first Lexus that will be available in a plug-in hybrid version: welcome the Lexus NX 450h+.
Since the launch of the NX in 2014, the Japanese company has sold more than 1 million units, and currently it accounts for around one third of brand sales in Europe. It means there's a chance that the PHEV version will be popular as well - both in Europe and in the U.S.
The vehicle looks quite attractive - although we are not fans of the front grill - and comes standard with an all-new multimedia system with a 14-inch touchscreen.
18.1 kWh battery and AWD
The Lexus NX 450h+ is equipped with the same battery and powertrain, as the well received Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid.
It means that it has a 18.1 kWh battery and an all-wheel-drive system with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, combined with a transmission and a 134 kW electric motor in the front, as well as an additional 40 kW electric motor in the rear. The total output is about 225 kW.
All-electric range
The Lexus NX 450h+ recently received an official EPA range and efficiency rating. The EPA Combined all-electric range is 37 miles (60 km), which is slightly more than 36 miles expected by the manufacturer several months ago. The total range is 550 miles (885 km).
Both values are noticeably lower than in the case of the Toyota RAV4 Prime (42 miles and 600 miles). We assume that a big part of that might be the 20" wheels in the Lexus NX 450h+, compared to 18" on the Toyota RAV4 Prime.
The WLTP range of the car is 69-76 km (43-47 miles), while the WLTP City is 89-98 km (55-61 miles).
2022 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD 20"
|2022 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD 20" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle]
|All-electric
Combined
City
Highway
|0-37 mi (0-59.5 km)
37 mi (59.5 km)
41.08 mi (66.1 km)
33.1 mi (53.3 km)
|EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)
93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)
|EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode:
|Combined
City
Highway
|36 MPG
38 MPG
33 MPG
|Total range (EV+HEV): 550 mi (885 km)
Prices and availability
The Lexus NX 450h+ is expected in showrooms in the U.S. in December 2021, while in Canada it should be in early 2022.
The prices start at $55,650 MSRP, which is substantially above the Toyota RAV4 Prime. Even after $7,500 federal tax credit, it barely fits under $50,000.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD 20"
|$55,650
|+$1,075
|$7,500
|$49,225
|2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE 18"
|$38,350
|+$1,175
|$7,500
|$32,025
Other versions:
- $37,950 for NX 250 FWD
- $39,550 for NX 250 AWD
- $41,550 for NX 350
- $41,050 for NX 350h
- $55,560 for NX 450h+ (PHEV)
Basic comparison with Toyota RAV4 Prime:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2022 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD 20"
|AWD
|18.1
|37 mi
(60 km)
|550 mi
(885 km)
|6.0
|2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE 18"
|AWD
|18.1
|42 mi
(68 km)
|600 mi
(965 km)
|5.7
Gallery: 2022 Lexus NX 450h+
2022 Lexus NX 450h+ specs:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: 37 miles (60 km) and 550 miles (885 km) total
WLTP: 69-76 km (43-47 miles)
WLTP City: 89-98 km (55-61 miles)
- 18.1 kWh battery
355.2 V pack voltage, 96 cells, 51 Ah cells
lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.3 seconds
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6.0 seconds
- top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h); 135 km/h (84 mph) in EV mode
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output of 225 kW
2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine - 130 kW (176 hp) and 219 Nm
front motor: 134 kW and 270 Nm
rear motor: 40 kW and 121 Nm
- AC charging (on-board): 3.3 kW (optional 6.6 kW)
- towing capacity up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg); 1,500 kg (braked)
- curb weight: 4,475 lbs (2,030 kg)
- 20" wheels
