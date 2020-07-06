The official EPA numbers for all-electric range and energy efficiency of the all-new Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid have just arrived.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, with an 18.1 kWh battery, has received, as expected, 42 miles (67.6 km) of all-electric range and 600 miles (965 km) total. This makes it the top PHEV in the mainstream segment in the post-Chevrolet Volt (53 miles) era (if we exclude the Polestar 1 - 52 miles and Karma Revero GT - 61 miles).

In terms of efficiency, in all-electric mode it is 94 MPGe - 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km), while in hybrid mode, it's 38 MPG (combined), about 5% below the conventional hybrid version, but still way better than the non-hybrid all-wheel-drive RAV4s.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime EPA rating:

all-electric range of 42 miles (67.6 km)

total range of 600 miles (965 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 94 MPGe - 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 38 MPG



The RAV4 has a slightly longer EPA range than the Ford Escape PHEV (in EV mode by 5 miles /14% and total by 70 miles/28%), but the efficiency is lower (in EV mode by 22 Wh/mile or 6.5% and in hybrid mode by 3 MPG or 7.3%).

Despite the decent results and expected high demand, the availability of the RAV4 Prime may be very limited, at least until some point in 2021.

