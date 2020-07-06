Toyota RAV4 Prime achieved very good EPA EV range and efficiency scores.

The official EPA numbers for all-electric range and energy efficiency of the all-new Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid have just arrived.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, with an 18.1 kWh battery, has received, as expected, 42 miles (67.6 km) of all-electric range and 600 miles (965 km) total. This makes it the top PHEV in the mainstream segment in the post-Chevrolet Volt (53 miles) era (if we exclude the Polestar 1 - 52 miles and Karma Revero GT - 61 miles).

In terms of efficiency, in all-electric mode it is 94 MPGe - 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km), while in hybrid mode, it's 38 MPG (combined), about 5% below the conventional hybrid version, but still way better than the non-hybrid all-wheel-drive RAV4s.

external_image

See EPA ratings for similar PHEVs

ford escape phev epa 37 miles range Ford Escape PHEV Official EPA Numbers: 37 Miles Of EV Range
2020 bmw x3 xdrive30e range specs price 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e: Range (EPA), Specs, Price

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime EPA rating:

  • all-electric range of 42 miles (67.6 km)
  • total range of 600 miles (965 km)
  • energy consumption (including charging losses):
    • EV mode: 94 MPGe - 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
    • Hybrid mode: 38 MPG

The RAV4 has a slightly longer EPA range than the Ford Escape PHEV (in EV mode by 5 miles /14% and total by 70 miles/28%), but the efficiency is lower (in EV mode by 22 Wh/mile or 6.5% and in hybrid mode by 3 MPG or 7.3%).

Despite the decent results and expected high demand, the availability of the RAV4 Prime may be very limited, at least until some point in 2021.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
39 Photos
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime