Toyota Motor North America (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports that its vehicle sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2024 increased by 20% year-over-year to 565,098 units.

The Japanese manufacturer is also very quickly increasing sales of electrified vehicles of all types—xEVs (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV). The lineup recently expanded to 27 models.

Get Fully Charged Toyota accelerates electrification In 2023, Toyota (including Lexus) sold over 54,000 plug-in electric cars in the U.S., including 14,715 all-electric and almost 40,000 plug-in hybrids. It's a new record, although the company's main focus is non-rechargeable hybrids with over 600,000 sales.

In Q1, the total xEV sales amounted to a new record 206,850 vehicles (up 74% year-over-year). That's 36.6% of the group's total volume.

Electrified vehicle xEV (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) sales in Q1'2024:

Toyota xEV: 177,778 (up 76%) and 36.5% share

Lexus xEV: 29,072 (up 61%) and 37% share

Total xEV: 206,850 (up 74%) and 36.6% share

Rechargeable car sales are growing even faster (from a lower base). In Q1 2024, the Toyota group sold 17,832 plug-in electric cars (up 94% year-over-year). The share out of the total volume improved to 3.2% (up from 2.0% a year ago).

Plug-in car sales in Q1'2024:

Toyota plug-ins: 13,571 (up 67%) and 2.8% share

BEVs: 1,897 (up 12%) and 0.4% share

PHEVs: 11,674 (up 82%) and 2.4% share

BEVs: 1,603 (up 766%) and 2% share

PHEVs: 2,658 (up 177%) and 3.4% share

BEVs: 3,500 (up 86%) and 0.6% share

PHEVs: 14,332 (up 94%) and 2.5% share

* Toyota FCEVs: 172 (down 74%) and 0.0% share



Toyota and Lexus plug-in car sales in the U.S. - Q1 2024

The group's all-electric car sales increased by 86% year-over-year to 3,500 units. It's a positive sign on one hand, but the segment remains small at just 0.6% share.

For reference, in 2023, the group sold 54,266 plug-in electric vehicles in the U.S. (about 2.4% of its total volume). All-electric car sales amounted to 14,715, which was 1,103% more than in 2022.

Plug-in car sales in Q1-Q4'2023:

Toyota plug-ins: 42,959 (up 36%) and 2.2% share

BEVs: 9,329 (up 663%) and 0.5% share

PHEVs: 33,630 (up 11%) and 1.7% share

BEVs: 5,386 (new) and 1.7% share

PHEVs: 5,921 (up 69%) and 1.8% share

BEVs: 14,715 (up 1103%) and 0.7% share

PHEVs: 39,551 (up 17%) and 1.8% share

* Toyota FCEVs: 2,737 (up 31%) and 0.1% share

Models

In terms of models, the top one in Q1 was the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime (7,767), followed by the new Toyota Prius Prime (3,907).

The all-electric Toyota bZ4X noted 1,897 units, while the Lexus RZ had 1,603 units. Including 1,147 Subaru Solterra, the total sales of the three, closely related cars amounted to 4,647.

Meanwhile, Lexus just launched a new plug-in hybrid model, the TX PHEV, which started with 168 sales.

Model sales in Q1'2024:

Toyota bZ4X: 1,897 (up 12%)

Toyota Prius Prime: 3,907 (up 293%)

Toyota RAV4 Prime: 7,767 (up 43%)

Lexus NX 450h+: 1,408 (up 47%)

Lexus RZ: 1,603 (up 766%)

Lexus RX PHEV: 1,082 (new)

Lexus TX PHEV: 168 (new)

* The hydrogen Toyota Mirai noted 172 (down 74%).

Below, we attached also the results for the full year 2023.

Model sales in Q1-Q4'2023:

Toyota bZ4X: 9,329 (up 663%)

Toyota Prius Prime: 7,557 (down 36%)

Toyota RAV4 Prime: 26,073 (up 40%)

Lexus NX 450h+: 5,265 (up 50%)

Lexus RZ: 5,386 (new)

Lexus RX PHEV: 656 (new)

* The hydrogen Toyota Mirai noted 2,737 units (up 31%).

Detailed sales results of Toyota electrified cars in the U.S.: