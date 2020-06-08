By the way of launching the RAV4 Prime in Japan, Toyota announced the battery capacity of its all-new plug-in hybrid, which might be one of the tops globally.

The car will get an 18.1 kWh pack, which is one of the biggest in the industry, and almost matches the 18.4 kWh pack of the Chevrolet Volt from several years ago.

The RAV4 Prime is bigger than the Volt, so there was surely an option to have even higher battery capacity, but we will not complain, especially since the Japanese company seems to not compromise on the number of seats or trunk space (which soon will be verified in reviews).

Toyota RAV4 Prime in Japan Toyota RAV4 Prime in Japan

The 18.1 kWh battery pack is expected to translate into up to 42 miles (67.6 km) of all-electric range (EPA), which would be quite decent.

The Japanese specs reveal also the power output of the electric motors - the front unit is 134 kW and 270 Nm, while the rear unit (for all-wheel drive) is 40 kW and 121 Nm.

*We will talk more about the launch in Japan in a separate story.

Toyota RAV4 Prime specs:

manufacturer-estimated all-electric range of up to 42 miles (67.6 km)

in Europe WLTP EV range is expected above 65 km (40.4 miles)

in Japan WLTC EV range of up to 95 km (59 miles)

in Europe WLTP EV range is expected above 65 km (40.4 miles) in Japan WLTC EV range of up to 95 km (59 miles) fuel economy estimated at 94 MPGe

18.1 kWh lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor (355.2 V pack voltage, 51 Ah cells)

lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor (355.2 V pack voltage, 51 Ah cells) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.7 seconds ; 6.0 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph)

; 6.0 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph) all-wheel drive

system output of 225 kW (302 hp; 306 DIN hp)

2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine - 130 kW (176 hp) and 219 Nm

front motor: 134 kW and 270 Nm

rear motor: 40 kW and 121 Nm

2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine - 130 kW (176 hp) and 219 Nm front motor: 134 kW and 270 Nm rear motor: 40 kW and 121 Nm on-board charger: 3 kW standard and 6.6 kW option

optional 120V/1,500 W power outlet in cargo area (230V in Europe)

based on Toyota’s TGNA platform (GA-K)

heat pump air conditioning system

cargo capacity of 520 liters

warranty: 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items Additional 60-month/60,000 miles warranties cover the powertrain 60 months with no mileage limitation against perforation from corrosion Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles , whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.



Gallery: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime