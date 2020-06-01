All the media in one place for those who are considering the new plug-in hybrid Toyota.

Since we know the price and most of the specs of the upcoming Toyota RAV4 Prime (in Europe it will be called RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid), let's once again take a closer look at this new PHEV. Soon, it might be the top-selling PHEV in the U.S.

The Japanese manufacturer already showed the RAV4 Prime at several auto shows, including unveiling it at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November, and - before COVID-19, at the Montreal Auto Show and Chicago Auto Show. The car was seen also at the Brussels Motor Show in Europe.

Down below, we attached specs, gallery and tons of great videos about the RAV4 Prime.

Toyota RAV4 Prime (aka Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid) specs:

  • manufacturer-estimated all-electric range of up to 42 miles (67.6 km)
    in Europe WLTP EV range is expected above 65 km (40.4 miles)
  • fuel economy estimated at 94 MPGe
  • an undisclosed capacity of the lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor, (no less than 16 kWh)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.7 seconds; expected 6.2 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph)
  • all-wheel drive
  • system output of 225 kW (302 hp; 306 DIN hp)
    2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine - 176 hp
  • on-board charger: 3 kW standard and 6.6 kW option
  • optional 120V/1,500 W power outlet in cargo area
  • based on Toyota’s GA-K platform
  • heat pump air conditioning system
  • cargo capacity of 520 liters
  • warranty:
    • 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items
    • Additional 60-month/60,000 miles warranties cover the powertrain
    • 60 months with no mileage limitation against perforation from corrosion
    • Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new.
    • The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

Unveiling at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

First quick look by media

2020 Montreal Auto Show

2020 Chicago Auto Show

In Europe the name is Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid

Two more videos are not-English, but we can see the gray color: