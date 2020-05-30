Toyota just announced that its all-new plug-in hybrid model, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime will enter the U.S. market in summer 2020 at an MSRP price of under $40,000.

There will be two grades - the base SE starts at an MSRP of $38,100, which after deducting destination and handling fee, and the $7,500 of the federal tax credit, brings us to the effective starting price of $31,720. The Japanese company says that the plug-in hybrid RAV4 is "Priced Just Right."

Toyota RAV4 Prime prices:

SE: from $38,100 (MSRP) + $1,120 fee (delivery, processing and handling - DPH)

$31,720 after deducting full $7,500 federal tax credit

$35,045 after deducting full $7,500 federal tax credit

You can see details of the grades and options at the bottom of this post.

The all-electric range is estimated by the manufacturer at up to 42 miles (67.6 km) - more than for any other PHEV SUV (although there is no official EPA number yet).

In Europe, where sales will commence during the second half of 2020, the WLTP all-electric range is expected above 65 km (40.4 miles), while the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes about 6.2 seconds.

Another strong point of the RAV4 Prime is the standard all-wheel-drive system ("Electronic On-Demand AWD").

The base on-board charger power is just 3 kW, but there is an option for 6.6 kW, as well as for a 120V/1,500 W power outlet in cargo area (a 230 V power outlet in Europe) or Head-up display (HUD).

Toyota did not disappoint in terms of battery warranty, which is for 10 years/150,000 miles (241,350 km) and transferable across ownership. The hybrid-related components are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. That should really give buyers piece of mind.

Toyota RAV4 Prime specs:

manufacturer-estimated all-electric range of up to 42 miles (67.6 km)

in Europe WLTP EV range is expected above 65 km (40.4 miles) fuel economy estimated at 94 MPGe

an undisclosed capacity of the lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor, (no less than 16 kWh)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.7 seconds ; expected 6.2 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph)

; expected 6.2 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph) all-wheel drive

system output of 225 kW (302 hp; 306 DIN hp)

2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine - 176 hp

2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine - 176 hp on-board charger: 3 kW standard and 6.6 kW option

optional 120V/1,500 W power outlet in cargo area

based on Toyota’s GA-K platform

heat pump air conditioning system

cargo capacity of 520 liters

warranty: 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items Additional 60-month/60,000 miles warranties cover the powertrain 60 months with no mileage limitation against perforation from corrosion Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles , whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.



10 million Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Prime launch

The first RAV4 was launched in 1994 as a recreational/lifestyle SUV. Since then, as of February 2020, the company sold 10 million units globally over 26 years.

The plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime was introduced at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show and will be sold from summer 2020 in the U.S. and the second half of 2020 in Europe.

Toyota RAV4 Prime - grades:

SE Grade The SE flaunts its sporty attitude with 18-in. painted and machined alloy wheels and an exclusive front grille design with a front lower spoiler. Piano black exterior accents and a painted grille/diffuser complete the premium look. The SE’s equipment is quite comprehensive, with standard: Heated front seats

8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment

7-in. Multi-Information Display

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob with red stitching

Power Back Door

Audio with 8-in. touchscreen and Amazon Alexa integration, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility

3 kW on-board charger The available Weather & Moonroof Package (+$1,665 upgrade) is chock-full with upgrades like a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats and rain-sensing windshield wipers with de-icer function, for added convenience. XSE Grade As on the current RAV4 Hybrid XSE, the Prime version (starting MSRP of $41,425) of this grade stands apart with an available two-tone exterior paint scheme pairing a black roof with select colors, including the striking new-to-RAV4 Supersonic Red. Other standard features include: Exclusive 19-in. two-tone alloy wheels, the largest ever offered on a hybrid RAV4

Vertical LED accent lights

Paddle shifters

Moonroof

SofTex®-trimmed seat surfaces

Qi-wireless phone charger

Ambient interior lighting

Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink universal transceiver

Audio Plus with 9-in. touchscreen

Toyota RAV4 Prime - options: