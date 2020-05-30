It will hit dealerships in the U.S. this summer and offer up to 42 miles (67.6 km) of all-electric range.
Toyota just announced that its all-new plug-in hybrid model, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime will enter the U.S. market in summer 2020 at an MSRP price of under $40,000.
There will be two grades - the base SE starts at an MSRP of $38,100, which after deducting destination and handling fee, and the $7,500 of the federal tax credit, brings us to the effective starting price of $31,720. The Japanese company says that the plug-in hybrid RAV4 is "Priced Just Right."
Toyota RAV4 Prime prices:
- SE: from $38,100 (MSRP) + $1,120 fee (delivery, processing and handling - DPH)
$31,720 after deducting full $7,500 federal tax credit
- XSE: from $41,425 (MSRP) + $1,120 fee (delivery, processing and handling - DPH)
$35,045 after deducting full $7,500 federal tax credit
You can see details of the grades and options at the bottom of this post.
According to Toyota, the Prime version is the most powerful, quickest and most efficient RAV4 ever. Its 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration in 5.7 seconds is actually better than any other 4-door Toyota. The RAV4 hybrid does 0-60 mph in 7.8 seconds, while the old 2006-2012 RAV4 (3.5-liter gas V6 engine) was good for 6.3 seconds.
The all-electric range is estimated by the manufacturer at up to 42 miles (67.6 km) - more than for any other PHEV SUV (although there is no official EPA number yet).
In Europe, where sales will commence during the second half of 2020, the WLTP all-electric range is expected above 65 km (40.4 miles), while the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes about 6.2 seconds.
Another strong point of the RAV4 Prime is the standard all-wheel-drive system ("Electronic On-Demand AWD").
The base on-board charger power is just 3 kW, but there is an option for 6.6 kW, as well as for a 120V/1,500 W power outlet in cargo area (a 230 V power outlet in Europe) or Head-up display (HUD).
Toyota did not disappoint in terms of battery warranty, which is for 10 years/150,000 miles (241,350 km) and transferable across ownership. The hybrid-related components are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. That should really give buyers piece of mind.
Gallery: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
Toyota RAV4 Prime specs:
- manufacturer-estimated all-electric range of up to 42 miles (67.6 km)
in Europe WLTP EV range is expected above 65 km (40.4 miles)
- fuel economy estimated at 94 MPGe
- an undisclosed capacity of the lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor, (no less than 16 kWh)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.7 seconds; expected 6.2 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph)
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 225 kW (302 hp; 306 DIN hp)
2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine - 176 hp
- on-board charger: 3 kW standard and 6.6 kW option
- optional 120V/1,500 W power outlet in cargo area
- based on Toyota’s GA-K platform
- heat pump air conditioning system
- cargo capacity of 520 liters
- warranty:
- 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items
- Additional 60-month/60,000 miles warranties cover the powertrain
- 60 months with no mileage limitation against perforation from corrosion
- Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new.
- The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.
10 million Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Prime launch
The first RAV4 was launched in 1994 as a recreational/lifestyle SUV. Since then, as of February 2020, the company sold 10 million units globally over 26 years.
The plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime was introduced at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show and will be sold from summer 2020 in the U.S. and the second half of 2020 in Europe.
Toyota RAV4 Prime - grades:
SE Grade
The SE flaunts its sporty attitude with 18-in. painted and machined alloy wheels and an exclusive front grille design with a front lower spoiler. Piano black exterior accents and a painted grille/diffuser complete the premium look. The SE’s equipment is quite comprehensive, with standard:
- Heated front seats
- 8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment
- 7-in. Multi-Information Display
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob with red stitching
- Power Back Door
- Audio with 8-in. touchscreen and Amazon Alexa integration, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- 3 kW on-board charger
The available Weather & Moonroof Package (+$1,665 upgrade) is chock-full with upgrades like a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats and rain-sensing windshield wipers with de-icer function, for added convenience.
XSE Grade
As on the current RAV4 Hybrid XSE, the Prime version (starting MSRP of $41,425) of this grade stands apart with an available two-tone exterior paint scheme pairing a black roof with select colors, including the striking new-to-RAV4 Supersonic Red. Other standard features include:
- Exclusive 19-in. two-tone alloy wheels, the largest ever offered on a hybrid RAV4
- Vertical LED accent lights
- Paddle shifters
- Moonroof
- SofTex®-trimmed seat surfaces
- Qi-wireless phone charger
- Ambient interior lighting
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink universal transceiver
- Audio Plus with 9-in. touchscreen
Toyota RAV4 Prime - options:
The standard Audio Plus system comes with a 9-in. touch-screen, the largest ever offered on a RAV4. There is also an available Premium Audio multimedia system that includes Dynamic Navigation (3-year trial included) and JBL speaker system.
Available options for the XSE grade include
- Weather Package (+$815)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Outboard Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers w/Wiper De-Icer
- Weather and Audio Package (+$2,435)
- Weather package plus:
- JBL Premium Audio
- Dynamic Navigation with 3 year trial
- Destination Assist with 1 year trial
- Weather with Audio and Premium Package (+$5,760)
- Weather and Audio package plus:
- AC (6.6kW) Enhanced Charger
- Digital Rearview Mirror
- 120V/1500W AC power outlet in cargo area
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Kick-Type Power Back Door
- SofTex®-trimmed seats with sporty red accents and stitching
- Bird’s Eye View Camera
- 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat with seatback pocket
- Smart Key System on all doors
- Perforated Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Parking Assist with Automatic Braking
- Adaptive Front Headlight System
- Head-Up Display
Get the First-Ever 2021 RAV4 Prime Starting at Under $40K MSRP
May 29, 2020
The Quickest and Most Fuel-Efficient RAV4 Ever Hits Dealerships this Summer 2020
PLANO, TX (May 29, 2020) – The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime will break ground as the most powerful and quickest RAV4 ever, hitting dealerships this summer with a starting MSRP of $38,100. The RAV4’s first-ever plug-in model has up to 302 horsepower with an ability to do 0-60 mph in a projected 5.7 seconds, which makes it the quickest four-door model in the Toyota lineup. But, it doesn’t end there. The RAV4 Prime also has up to a manufacturer-estimated 42 miles on battery alone on a single charge, making it the highest EV range of any PHEV SUV on the market. The RAV4 Prime also has up to a manufacturer-estimated 94 combined MPGe. Even more, what sets RAV4 Prime apart is the standard Electronic On-Demand AWD.
First revealed at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2021 RAV4 Prime will be available in SE and XSE grades, both emphasizing athletic on-road performance and premium comfort and style.
The standard Audio Plus system comes with a 9-in. touch-screen, the largest ever offered on a RAV4. There is also an available Premium Audio multimedia system that includes Dynamic Navigation (3-year trial included) and JBL speaker system.
Safety
All Toyota RAV4 models come equipped with standard Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 2.0), which groups a long roster of active-safety technologies and capabilities:
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD)
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)
- Automatic High Beam (AHB)
- Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
- Road Sign Assist (RSA)
The XSE Premium Package adds Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB) and Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automated Braking (PA w/AB).
Priced Just Right
Prices are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) excluding the delivery, processing and handling (DPH) fee of $1,120. The DPH fee for vehicles distributed by Southeast Toyota (SET) and Gulf States Toyota (GST) may vary. RAV4 Prime customers also may qualify for an $7,500 federal tax credit. Individual states have additional incentives that can be either be applied at time of purchase or via a rebate program, depending on the state. Individual state incentive information can be found at https://afdc.energy.gov/laws/state.
Toyota Limited Warranty
Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.