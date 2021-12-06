A few weeks ago, we shared a video with you of a Tesla Model S Plaid racing a Porsche 918 on an abandoned airstrip. It also featured a Ferrari LaFerrari, though the car didn't compete in the drag race. The video (linked at the bottom of the text) was produced by The Triple F Collection, and they've just released another video that's arguably more fascinating.

The Triple F Collection heads back to the airstrip with the range-topping Model S. However, this time, the legendary list of contenders consists of a Bugatti Chiron, a Porsche 911 Turbo S (992-gen), and a McLaren Senna. They warn us early on that the results are "rather shocking," though this statement can be taken a number of ways: Shocking because the electric car wins? Shocking because the quickest production car ever built gets beaten? Or, shocking for some other reason?

We will say upfront that there are several drag races in the video, and they're not just from zero to 60 mph or over a short distance. This is a recipe for an electric car to meet its match. EVs are incredibly quick off the line, and they have strong acceleration at virtually any speed. However, they don't often have the staying power, top speed, or overall endurance of some of the most powerful gas cars. Moreover, after each run, a car like the Model S will be at a lower state of charge, which leads to reduced power.

Before watching the video, we encourage you to take some guesses at which car will be crowned the winner. For reference, we've provided some basic information about the rivals.

The Model S Plaid boasts 1,020 peak horsepower, a zero-to-60-mph time of just 1.99 seconds, and a top speed of 200 mph when properly equipped. However, without the proper wheels, tires, and software upgrades, the top speed is limited to 163 mph.

The Bugatti Chiron cranks out nearly 1,500 horsepower and has a top speed of 261 mph. It can rocket to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. The 992-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S makes 640 horsepower. It has a 2.6-second 0-60 time and a 205 mph top track speed. However, this Porsche model has pulled off a 2.2-second zero-to-60 sprint in independent tests.

Finally, the McLaren Senna produces about 800 horsepower, it has a top speed of 208 mph, and it can sprint to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds.

Having all the specs in front of you may actually make it harder rather than easier to choose a winner. Check out the video to learn about the results. Then, head down to the comment section and leave us your takeaways.