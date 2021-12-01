The number of new passenger car registrations in Europe decreased in October by some 29%, which combined with the increase in plug-in car sales, translates to significant expansion of the market share.

In October, the total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations increased 26% year-over-year to 184,797 - according to EV Volumes' data.

The growth rate is not as high as in the Spring, but overall, the market share increased to 23%, including 13% all-electric and 10% plug-in hybrids.

It's worth noting that the new registrations of all-electric cars increased 44%, while the plug-in hybrids went up by just 8%. BEVs appear much stronger in this comparison.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2021

So far this year, over 1.77 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's also 17.8% of the total market (9.1% BEVs).

The most popular models

The most registered model in October happened to be the Renault ZOE (6,503), followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 (5,695) and Skoda Enyaq iV (5,284), Dacia Spring (5,161) and Volkswagen ID.4 (4,966).

The top five reveals a strong position for the Renault Group and Volkswagen Group, while Tesla had a slower month (the company usually delivers most of its cars in the final month of a quarter).

Year-to-date, the Tesla Model 3 remains the sole market leader, far ahead of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Renault ZOE. The Volkswagen ID.4 is fourth, followed by the Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.), which is the top-selling plug-in hybrid this year.

Top models last month:

Renault ZOE - 6,503 Volkswagen ID.3 - 5,695 Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,284 Dacia Spring - 5,161 Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,966 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 4,626 Fiat 500 electric - 4,488 Peugeot e-208 - 4,125 Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,869 Peugeot 3008 PHEV - 3,971

Top models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 104,571 Volkswagen ID.3 - 58,732 Renault ZOE - 52,199 Volkswagen ID.4 - 43,212 Ford Kuga PHEV - 40,062 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 38,556 Hyundai Kona Electric - 35,707 Fiat 500 electric - 35,413 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 34,705 Peugeot e-208 - 33,786

Top automotive groups year-to-date:

Finally, here are the top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe:

Volkswagen Group - 25% share (Volkswagen brand - 11%) Stellantis - 13% share Daimler - 10% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 9%) BMW Group - 10% share (BMW brand at 8%) Hyundai Motor Group - 10%

Tesla noted 7% share so far this year.