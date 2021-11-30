Renault reports a big 36% year-over-year decrease for its global passenger car sales in October. Als,o the all-electric car sales continue to decrease for the fourth consecutive month.

In total, the French brand sold some 10,393 electric cars (passenger and commercial), which is 15% less than a year ago.

All-electric cars accounted for 9.4% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (17.1% in Europe) and 4.7% of commercial vehicles (5.1% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – October 2021

So far this year, Renault has sold some 83,405 electric cars (down 2% year-over-year). BEVs stand for 6.6% of the total passenger car sales globally (12.5% in Europe).

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy heavy quadricycles (L7e) and plug-in hybrids.

Models

Last month, Renault sold over 7,000 ZOE and over 2,300 Twingo Z.E. The Renault Kangoo Z.E. van noted almost 1,000 units.

Monthly and year-to-date results:

Other brands in Renault Group

Renault's Dacia brand has noted another record of 5,287 sales for the all-new, all-electric Dacia Spring (almost 14,000 YTD). That's over 17% of its passenger car sales.

The company announced recently that it has received 40,000 orders for the Spring.

The JMEV's Eveasy brand sold in China some 380 EVs (2,659 YTD). The company is a joint venture between the Renault Group, Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) and China Agricultural Development Construction Fund Corporation. The French manufacturer has held a controlling stake in JMEV since 2019.