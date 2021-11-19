Tesla has updated the entry-level Model 3 offer in China, following its new global approach to remove the "Standard Range" name and increase prices.
The entry-level Model 3 is no longer Standard Range Plus, but just Model 3 RWD (just like the Model Y RWD). A similar name change happened in the U.S.
It now starts at 250,900 yuan ($39,290) after subsidies, which is 15,000 CNY ($2,350) or 6.4% than before.
Another change is that the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration of the car is slower now - increased from 5.6 seconds to 6.1 seconds.
Finally, Tesla has updated the range ratings from NEDC to the new CLTC, which are higher by 19% (at least on paper) - 556 km (346 miles) vs 468 km (291 miles) - but we guess that the physical results are the same (unless there is an increase in battery capacity).
The Long-Range Performance version is also rated in CLTC with 11.5% more range: 675 km (420 miles).
Tesla Model 3
MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD:
- Price: *250,900 yuan ($39,290)
* after including a subsidy of 15,840 yuan ($2,480) from 266,740 yuan ($41,769)
- Range (CLTC ): 556 km (346 miles) vs 468 km (291 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds
- top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)
MIC Tesla Model 3 Performance, Long Range AWD:
- Price: 339,900 yuan ($53,225)
* the price remain stable since January 2021, no subsidies
- Range (CLTC ): 675 km (420 miles) vs 605 km (376 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds
- top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)
Tesla Model Y
Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y Long Range version has now more NEDC range: 640 km (398 miles) vs 594 km (369 miles) - 7.7% more.
MIC Tesla Model Y RWD:
- Price: 276,000 CNY ($43,255)
291,840 CNY ($45,737) minus 15,840 CNY ($2,482) subsidy
- Range (CLTC ): 545 km (339 miles) vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 6.9 seconds vs 5.6 seconds previously
- top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:
- Price: 347,900 CNY ($54,523)
- Range (NEDC): 640 km (398 miles) vs 594 km (369 miles) previously
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds
- top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)
MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:
- Price: 387,900 CNY ($60,792)
- Range (NEDC): 566 km (352 miles)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds
- top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)
