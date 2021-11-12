A lot is going oa t Tesla in China right now as the company tweaks its offer related to the highly-popular entry-level Tesla Model Y.

The entry-level Tesla Model Y is now called simply the Tesla Model Y under the Rear-wheel drive category, which is a similar move to the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus in the U.S.

The updated Tesla website shows a new range rating of 545 km (339 miles) under the CLTC test cycle, compared to 525 km (326 miles) NEDC shown previously. According to CnEVPost, it appears that physical range has not changed - it's just a new rating.

"Tesla has a short description of CLTC on its official website, showing that NEDC is the approach adopted based on the Chinese national standard GB/T 18386-2017, while CLTC-P is used based on the new national standard GB/T 18386.1-2021."

What does change is the acceleration, as the Tesla Model Y RWD will be slower with 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time in 6.9 seconds, compared to 5.6 seconds previously. It's the second similarity to the US Model 3 RWD (0-60 mph time slips from 5.3 seconds to 5.8 seconds).

The question is what is the reason behind the reduced acceleration? Maybe there will be Tesla Model Y AWD (standard range with two motors) that must be distinguished as a quicker version, or a paid option to upgrade the acceleration?

On top of that, the estimated delivery time of the entry-level Model Y in China is Q1 2022, another change from 10-14 weeks previously. The Long Range AWD version is Q4 2021, and the Made-in-China (MIC) Performance version should enter the market before the end of this year.

The prices remain the same since September.

MIC Tesla Model Y RWD:

Price: 276,000 CNY ($43,255)

291,840 CNY ($45,737) minus 15,840 CNY ($2,482) subsidy

vs 525 km (326 miles) NEDC previously 0-100 km/h (62 mph): 6.9 seconds vs 5.6 seconds previously

vs 5.6 seconds previously top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: 347,900 CNY ($54,523)

Range (NEDC): 594 km (369 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds

top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph)

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:

Price: 387,900 CNY ($60,792)

Range (NEDC): 566 km (352 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds

top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph)

Here is a quick look at the Tesla Model Y body-in-white displayed at the CIIE 2021: