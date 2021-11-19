The first Tesla Supercharging station in Alaska, announced in Summer 2021, is officially open and ready for use in beautiful winter scenery.

It's located in Soldotna, south of Anchorage and, according to Tesla's website, it has four V3 Supercharging stalls (250 kW).

Soldotna, Alaska

Whistle Stop

43540 Kleeb Loop

Soldotna, AK 99669

It will be interesting to see how Tesla's expansion will progress in Alaska and in Canada's west coast, as for now the map does not show any stores, galleries, service or collision centers.

Supercharging stations (and destination charging points) is usually the first basic step when the company is expanding its presence in new markets.

Once the number of cars/demand reach a certain level, Tesla was adding service centers and stores, but we guess that Alaska still might be a bit too small of a market.

It would be great to see Supercharging stations installed on a route from Anchorage to Washington state.

Globally, Tesla has deployed more than 30,000 individual Supercharging stalls, while the number of stations is well above 3,000 (3,254 as of the end of Q3 2021).