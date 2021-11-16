According to a recent article in Electrek, professional thieves may be going after Tesla vehicles in Norway, the unofficial EV capital of the world. A few Teslas have gone missing, and police in the area have warned Tesla owners that their cars may be specifically targeted. However, the authorities don't yet know or understand how the criminals are stealing the cars.

Tesla's vehicles, just like essentially all vehicles, can be stolen. That said, some folks will tell you it's harder to steal a Tesla than many other cars, and if people do steal one, there's a very good chance it will be recovered.

Tesla's vehicles are easily trackable, they have a Sentry Mode camera-based security system, a built-in dashcam (TeslaCam), and a "PIN to drive" feature. Not to mention owners have an app that will allow them access and control over the car even after it has been stolen.

Based on the recent reports, two Model S sedans were stolen near Oslo, Norway. The interesting part is that the cars were parked in their owners' driveways, and once the cars were gone, the owners reported that they still had the key inside the house. Per Electrek, the police published a related statement on Twitter.

“During the night, we have received a report of theft of 2 Tesla Model S from private courtyards. Car owners have the key cards. Owners of similar cars are advised to be vigilant. There are probably professional thieves in the district.”

Electrek says that in the US, a report showed that 112 stolen Tesla vehicles were recovered out of 115. However, potential professional thieves in Europe have managed to be luckier, or better at what they do.

Despite the plethora of features Tesla has put into place to make it harder to steal its vehicles, as well as making them easier to track and recover, criminals are clearly finding a way around the obstacles.

While there haven't been many recent reports of Teslas being stolen on our shores, there are plenty being vandalized. Keep watch and always remain vigilant.