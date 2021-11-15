Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), part of Daimler Trucks, celebrates another milestone of 300 all-electric Fuso eCanter trucks delivered to customers globally.

Small series production of the Fuso eCanter began in 2017 and it's still more of a pilot program rather than regular sales. Considering that some 200 units were delivered by February 2021, then the last 100 were delivered in less than 9 months - at least the volume is increasing.

According to the manufacturer, the fleet has covered 4 million km (2.5 million miles), which is just over 13,000 km per vehicle on average.

The Fuso eCanter is offered in the U.S., Japan, Europe and most recently also in Australia and New Zealand.

"Customers in sixteen countries and cities such as New York, Tokyo, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, Oslo, Copenhagen, Helsinki and even Auckland trust in the reliable urban delivery truck. More deliveries are set to follow successively."

According to the numbers, Europe is the top market so far:

Europe: over 190

Japan: about 75

U.S.: over 40

total over 300

With just about 100 km (62 miles) of range, the Fuso eCanter is kind of a basic solution for commercial vehicles, but still might have plenty of applications and demand if the price is attractive.

We look forward to seeing a broader rollout and even maybe next-generation versions ready for a volume production.

Gallery: Fuso eCanter

14 Photos

Fuso eCanter specs: