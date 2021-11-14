The passenger car market in the Netherlands continues to decrease - in October it went down by 24% year-over-year. Now, even plug-ins can't resist the decline.

Last month, the number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 8,358 (down 8% year-over-year), but we must take into account that in late 2020, fiscal changes inflated EV registrations.

Anyway, plug-ins expanded their market share to 35%, including 25% for all-electric cars. The final two months of the year might be even better.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – October 2021

The total number of registrations so far this year amounted to 61,701. The average market share of plug-in vehicles is 24% (including 14% all-electric cars and 10% plug-in hybrids).

Model rank

The Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) remains the top-selling electric car in the Netherlands with 658 new registrations in October, which allowed it to strengthen its first place positiong for the year.

The Lynk & Co 01 PHEV was second with 578 registrations, while the Skoda Enyaq iV was third with 551 registrations (as in multiple other markets, ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4).

Noteworthy are strong results from the newcomers: Kia EV6 (284) and Hyundai Ioniq 5 (143).

Time will tell whether Tesla will be able to jump back to the top in the final months of the year, as currently the Tesla Model 3 is "just" in 9th.

Let's take a look at the top selling plug-ins for the month:

Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 658 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 578 Skoda Enyaq iV - 551 Volkswagen ID.4 - 469 Audi Q4 e-tron - 396 Polestar 2 - 301 BMW iX3 - 286 Kia EV6 - 284 Volkswagen ID.3 - 247 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 220

Top 10 year-to-date: