EVgo announced this month an expansion to its EV charging program for rideshare drivers on Uber’s platform (which has its roots in 2019).

The fast charging network intends to increase its utilization through attracting more high-volume ridshare drivers through discounts and benefits.

The number of rideshare vehicles on the road is estimated at nearly one million, which is a noticeable pool of potential customers, especially since the electrification of the rideshare business progresses.

According to EVgo's survey, rideshare drivers often charge multiple times per day:

about 47% of drivers drive more than 800 miles each week

about 34% of drivers drive 400 to 800 miles each week

about 19% of drivers drive less than 400 miles each week

Those drivers rely heavily on public fast charging and require chargers conveniently located in high ridership urban areas.

According to the press release, the expanded EVgo Discount Program (see details here) with Uber will offer two tariffs for Uber drivers:

Uber Pro status: access to EVgo’s member rates without any monthly fees or session fees

access to EVgo’s member rates without any monthly fees or session fees Uber Pro Gold, Platinum, or Diamond status: access to EVgo’s Plus rates without any monthly fees or session fees

"As part of the expanded EVgo Discount Program with Uber, drivers are granted access to discounted EVgo accounts and pricing based on their Uber Pro status. Drivers using Uber -- regardless of status– will continue to be able to access EVgo’s member rates without any monthly fees. Drivers with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum, or Diamond status will unlock even lower EVgo Plus rates, saving up to 30% on charging costs over EVgo’s standard Pay As You Go rates.* *Actual savings subject to time of day, location, geography, and length of charging session"

Uber and EVgo - example prices (click here to enlarge):

See EVgo Discount Program with Uber.

Uber, which intends to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2030 in the U.S., adds its own incentives to convince drivers to use electric vehicles.

"In addition to new charging discounts, EV drivers can also earn more per trip from Uber, including a dollar more per trip incentive for fully electric drivers on any product plus $0.50 more when completing Uber Green trips. Uber Green, is the most widely available low- or no-emission on-demand ride product in the world, now available in 100 urban areas across 2 continents. By selecting Uber Green, riders can support current drivers who use sustainable modes of transportation as well as Uber’s Green Future Program, which utilizes Uber Green fees and proceeds to help hundreds of thousands of rideshare drivers transition to electric vehicles by 2025."

Uber is expected to get up to 50,000 Tesla cars from Hertz at discounted rates of $334 per week, including insurance and maintenance (with an option for 100,000 more).

EVgo says that it has prepared nearly 600 integrated Tesla connectors (most likely through the use of an integrated Tesla-CHAdeMO adapter) at EVgo stations across the U.S. for Tesla drivers.

Adam Gromis, Head of Sustainability Policy at Uber said:

“Helping drivers go electric remains one of the most important things we can do as a company. The enhanced incentives from EVgo’s program help drivers save money and take another step towards transforming Uber into a zero emissions platform.”

Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo said: