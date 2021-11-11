We were expecting Kia to unveil the Concept EV9 today, but the Korean automaker dropped some more teasers instead. Actually, Kia design chief Karim Habib revealed during the livestream that the Concept EV9 will be making its world debut at the LA Auto Show on November 17.

Until then, we get a better look at the electric SUV study via new official renderings, and we have to say the EV9 is shaping up quite nicely. It features a bold exterior that further develops Kia’s EV design language started by the EV6 and an interior with state-of-the-art tech, including an adaptive and smart lounge space.

Looking at these CGIs, it’s clear that the Concept EV9 is a design study and not a pre-production car, so we can expect many changes to take place on the road to the assembly line.

Highlights include the futuristic headlights with LED pixels, the upright windshield and rear screen, the sharply cut surfaces, and “floating roof” look. Given the high ground clearance and plastic body cladding, this seems to preview an SUV that’s not afraid to go off-road.

Gallery: Kia Concept EV9 Official Teaser Images

As for the interior, Kia says the renderings “illustrate a highly conceptual cabin.” We can spot an interactive ultra-wide display, a steering wheel with an almost square shape, and no buttons whatsoever. Also pictured is the center console that doesn’t seem to have any transmission buttons on it—or any other type of buttons or switches for that matter.

Kia describes the cabin as a “light, flexible and adaptive interior space” and we also learn that it uses upcycled materials developed from ocean waste, which is known to pose a serious threat to the marine ecosystem.

As for what motivates the Concept EV9, all the automaker is willing to say for now is it’s “an advanced all-electric powertrain.” We also know that it rides on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform, just like the EV6 and all the other EV-badged Kias that will follow.

As its name suggests, the EV9 study hints at a future all-electric SUV positioned at the top of the brand’s EV lineup. We’ll see more of the Concept EV9 and learn more about it at the LA Auto Show next week.