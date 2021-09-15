As you may already be aware, our own Kyle Conner has been spending some time in Europe thanks to IAA, as well as several other excursions. As soon as we learned that he was getting his hands on a Kia EV6, we've been eagerly awaiting his first full, in-depth test drive and tour of the upcoming electric car.

For those unfamiliar, the EV6 is the Hyundai Ioniq 5's corporate cousin. We've learned and shared a whole lot about the Hyundai Ioniq 5, though we haven't yet gotten our hands on one for a full review. Regardless, this is our first detailed coverage of the Kia EV6 in the flesh.

While the EV6 and Ioniq 5 share a platform and much of their DNA, they're two very different cars, at least in terms of how they look and who they may appeal to. As Kyle notes, though Kia and Hyundai share the chassis, Kia says the EV6 has its own driving dynamics due in part to a shorter wheelbase.

There's a ton of information to take in, and you can only get it by carving out some time to watch the lengthy review. Kyle is super-impressed with the EV6, especially considering what you might pay for it. He says this vehicle opens the doors for next-level technology to be available to more mainstream consumers. High voltage architecture, fantastic driver assistance, and more than adequate driving dynamics and acceleration make this an EV to have on your shortlist.

Kyle seems genuinely surprised by how much car you get for around $40,000. However, keep in mind, the version he's driving will come in around $55,000, give or take.

As always, check out the entire video for a host of details. Then, head down to the comment section and let us know what you think of the EV6? Would you buy one? Do you prefer it over the Hyundai Ioniq 5?