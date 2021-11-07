The upcoming first all-electric pickup from Ford - Ford F-150 Lightning - was displayed in its top-of-the-line Platinum version at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

For all those that did not have an opportunity to see it live, here is a quick overview with DriveItOut and a usual walkthough tour with AutoMotoTube.

The Ford F-150 Lightning has been in the pre-production stage since September and since the company has more than 160,000 reservations, series-production should start within several months - in Spring 2022.

In August, we saw the rolling chassis of the Ford F-150 Lightning, with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup (one motor per axle) and batteries located inside the frame.

Ford doesn't reveal the battery capacity of the packs, but there will be two options:

Standard-Range Battery with expected EPA range of 230 miles (370 km)

with expected EPA range of Extended-Range Battery with expected EPA range of 300 miles (483 km)

We estimate it at 115 kWh net/125 kWh total in the Standard-Range Battery version and 155 kWh net/170 kWh in the Extended-Range Battery version (see specs here).

Aside from the general consumer versio,n there will also be a Ford F-150 Lightning Pro version for businesses.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will have a lot of very interesting features (see some of the top ones listed here), including Mega Power Frunk, power outlets and power export capability, a towing and hauling range estimator and more.

With the high interest in the F-150 Lightning, Ford is expected to struggle with production constraints, but that's actually something that we are accustomed to in the EV market. At some point in 2024, the production of the electric F-150 is promised to reach 80,000 per year.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning