The official EPA range and efficiency ratings for the 2022 model year Porsche Taycan and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo are available now and they remain unchanged compared to the 2021 model year.

Below we collected all the numbers for each of 10 individual versions (six Taycan and four Taycan Cross Turismo), which allows us to quickly see how they compare.

The first part is about the six Porsche Taycan - two of them are 79.2 kWh versions, while the remaining four are 93.4 kWh. Also, all Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo are equipped with 93.4 kWh battery packs.

It's important to note that the real world range and efficiency results for the Porsche Taycan are usually significantly higher (see a comparison here) than in the EPA methodology. We guess that it's due to its 2-speed transmission for the rear motor (the front motor has a single-speed transmission).

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year).

2022 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) 19"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 200 mi (322 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)

2022 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) 19"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 225 mi (362 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) 19"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 199 mi (320 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) 19"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 227 mi (365 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi (259 Wh/km)

2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) 20"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 212 mi (341 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) 21"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 201 mi (323 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 70 MPGe: 481 Wh/mi (299 Wh/km)

69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km)

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)

Now the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo:

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 215 mi (346 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)

2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 215 mi (346 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 204 mi (328 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)

2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 20"

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 202 mi (325 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km)

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

2022 Porsche Taycan / Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) 19" RWD 79.2 200 mi

(322 km) 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2022 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) 19" RWD 93.4 225 mi

(362 km) 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) 19" AWD 79.2 199 mi

(320 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) 19" AWD 93.4 227 mi

(365 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) 20" AWD 93.4 212 mi

(341 km) 3.0 161 mph

(259 km/h) 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) 21" AWD 93.4 201 mi

(323 km) 2.6 161 mph

(259 km/h) 2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19" AWD 93.4 215 mi

(346 km) 4.8 137 mph

(220 km/h) 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19" AWD 93.4 215 mi

(346 km) 3.9 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20" AWD 93.4 204 mi

(328 km) 3.1 155 mph

(250 km/h) 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 20" AWD 93.4 202 mi

(325 km) 2.7 155 mph

(250 km/h)

Despite the specs being the same, we noted that the prices are not. The entry level versions of the Taycan family are now slightly more expensive:

MSRP prices:

Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) - $82,700 vs $79,900

Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) - $88,480 vs $85,680

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo - $93,700 vs $90,900