The EPA officially listed the Audi Q4 e-tron range and efficiency numbers, which were partially revealed in September.

According to the data, the range is 241 miles (388 km) for both the Q4 50 e-tron quattro and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro. That's very close to the all-wheel drive Volkswagen ID.4 (the same 82 kWh battery), which can get up to 240-249 miles (386-401 km). The rear-wheel drive Audi Q4 e-tron has not yet been rated.

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year).

2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19")

Combined
City
Highway		 241 mi (388 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)
100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro (20")

Combined
City
Highway		 241 mi (388 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)
100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)
89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

The entry-level all-wheel drive versions of both the Audi Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4 AWD are technically very similar. The main difference will be the brand's design, materials and equipment, which translates to a noticeable price difference.

Model 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19")
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro (19")
[B]
Drive AWD   AWD
Battery 82 kWh 0% 82 kWh
EPA Range
Combined 241 mi
(388 km)		 -3.2% 249 mi
(401 km)
City      
Highway      
Specs
0-60 mph 5.8 s 1.8% 5.7 s
Top speed 112 mph
(180 km/h)		    
Peak power 220 kW 0% 220 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km) -2.1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
City 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) -2% 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)
Highway 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km) -1.1% 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $49,900 14.3% $43,675
Dest. Charge +$1,095   +$1,195
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $43,495 16.4% $37,370

