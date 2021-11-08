The EPA officially listed the Audi Q4 e-tron range and efficiency numbers, which were partially revealed in September.

According to the data, the range is 241 miles (388 km) for both the Q4 50 e-tron quattro and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro. That's very close to the all-wheel drive Volkswagen ID.4 (the same 82 kWh battery), which can get up to 240-249 miles (386-401 km). The rear-wheel drive Audi Q4 e-tron has not yet been rated.

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for new cars (2022 model year).

2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19")

2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 241 mi (388 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro (20")

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro (20") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 241 mi (388 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

The entry-level all-wheel drive versions of both the Audi Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4 AWD are technically very similar. The main difference will be the brand's design, materials and equipment, which translates to a noticeable price difference.