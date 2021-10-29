GMC is bringing three Hummer EV Edition 1 models to the SEMA Show next week (Nov. 2–5) to showcase a wide range of accessories for the electric super truck.

Of the three Hummer EVs to go on display in Las Vegas, one is a pre-production Hummer EV SUV while two are Hummer EV Pickups—one in production spec and the other spiced up with dozens of accessories from a portfolio of almost 200 products.

GMC says the accessories highlight the Hummer EV’s functional, lifestyle and aesthetic possibilities. On the functional side, they include off-road lighting and winches that can be activated without hard switches using the driver information center’s enabled virtual auxiliary switches.

Personalized options for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup include select components in colors such as Performance Red or in Tech Bronze, as shown on the vehicle’s tow hooks, lunar map, hood decal, emblems, and accessory wheels.

“We knew from the outset that the strong character of the Hummer EV would inspire a high degree of personalization from owners. The accessories developed for GMC Hummer EVs are inspired by its extreme performance capabilities. The accessories’ design and functionality integration make them extensions of the vehicles themselves.” Humberto Ortiz, GM lead designer for performance accessories

Gallery: GMC Hummer EV Pickup Accessories 2021 SEMA Show

14 Photos

In addition to the accessories showcased on the Hummer EV Pickup show vehicle, GMC will display about a dozen accessories as part of the SEMA Show’s New Products Showcase:

A hard Power Retractable Tonneau Cover

An off-road recovery kit

A 50-inch roof-mounted off-road light bar

Front off-road auxiliary lights

Rocker protector with integrated assist steps

A bold, uniquely styled bed-mounted vertical spare tire carrier

Sky Panel Storage Tray Set for eTrunk

Unique accessory wheel design in Tech Bronze (with Tech Bronze center cap and black lugs)

Under-seat organizer and I-Bar storage

Cargo management rails

Many of these accessories have been designed in parallel with the vehicles for tailor-made fitment and production-spec validation. For example, the all-new 50-inch off-road light bar has a curved profile matching the contour of the roof, while the new external spare tire carrier's design reflects the styling language of the vehicle.

In addition to the three Hummer EVs, the GMC stand will feature Chip Ganassi Racing’s Extreme-E electric off-road race vehicle with styling inspired by the Hummer EV.

Pre-production of the GMC Hummer EV has begun at the Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, with the first production models of the pickup expected by the end of the year. The Hummer EV SUV will be available in 2023.