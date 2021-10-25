Tesla China is continuing to grow, with the opening of a new 11,800 square meter (127,000 sq. ft) delivery center in the outskirts of Shanghai showing just how eager the firm is to gain a strong footing in the Chinese market.

This is the second largest Tesla delivery center in the country, only bettered by one in Beijing which opened last month. The latter delivery center opened purely because of excessive demand for the Model Y Standard Range RWD, which is only available in China and Hong Kong. It starts at the equivalent of around $42,000.

The Minhang Delivery Center launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a seminar on the history of Tesla, before a number of customer handovers took place. The facility has 101 parking spaces for customer handovers, as well as a large reception area and office space.

China has become a key market for Tesla recently, largely thanks to the success of Giga Shanghai. Tesla’s China plant produces 450,000 Model 3s and Ys per annum, and now plays a key role in the delivery of both in Europe whilst Giga Berlin remains under production.