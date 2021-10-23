It's hard to keep up with all the unique and exciting EV news popping every week. Check out some of this week's top EV headlines below. At the very least, you’ll be the smartest person at the water cooler when it comes to major headlines in the industry, and at best, you’ll win one of our free prizes!

Taycan tops the 911

The Porsche Taycan outsold the flagship 911 in the first nine months of the year. Deliveries of the Taycan hit 28,640; while deliveries of the 911 hit 27,972. The Taycan, at the time of its debut, was seen as a high-priced competition to Tesla’s newer Model S Sedans and was introduced in 2019. The 911 has been around since 1964. If that’s not a sign of the EV times, I don’t know what is.

66%

In the first 8 months of 2021, Tesla’s cars accounted for 66% of EVs registered in the U.S. 294,218 electric vehicles were sold between January and August, and out of those vehicles, 194,165 were Tesla's. That’s also a 79% increase from the same period last year. Three of the four Tesla models are among the top 10 EVs sold in the US this year.

Tesla’s Model Y crossover was the most sold EV in the U.S. 105,445 Model Ys were sold, while 80,681 Model 3 sedans were sold in 2021. Tesla is gaining ground on some of the bigger brands with BMW selling 236,247, Lexus selling 222,956 and Mercedes-Benz selling 198,703 during the same period.

Source: Electric Import Motors

The $6,500 EV in America

$6,500 for an electric car or $8,500 for an electric truck? Changli’s ‘Grunt’ car and ‘Pak Yak’ truck are two new EVs coming to the U.S. Changli manufactures ‘the cheapest EV in the world’ in China to be used for taxis and personal transportation. The car is manufactured with lead-acid batteries, a plastic dashboard and stickers instead of fog lights. Changli vehicles first became popular over a year ago when its $900 price tag hit the streets in China. Shipping and associated costs made the car cost a lot more outside of China.

The “Grunt” car can go about 20 miles on a charge and hit a max of 25 mph. It can safely fit about four people. In the ‘Pak Yak’ truck, the larger battery and motor setup allows 40 miles of range and a top speed of 35 mph. The vehicle can seat about 2 adults. For perspective, a new golf cart would probably cost more than a Changli vehicle. The bad news is that Changli vehicles are not street legal in most areas of the U.S.

UK EV Kids

Research carried out by Peugeot UK found 40% of parents want their children to learn how to drive in an electric vehicle when they become of age to learn to drive. A quarter of parents also admitted that their children request they change from diesel or gas to electric. 28% of parents believe learning to drive an electric car and owning one would be more difficult compared to a standard petrol or diesel model. With more education and more EVs on the road, that percentage who have concerns about driving or owning an EV will hopefully drop. Kids are the future.

