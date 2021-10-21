Tesla's Supercharging network significantly expanded in the third quarter of 2021 with an almost two times higher rate of new installations than a year ago.

The company reports 288 new stations and 2,381 new individual connectors, which translates to an average ratio of connectors per station of 8.3.

There are the first Supercharging stations in Africa, and soon also the first in Alaska. With the completed new Supercharger plant in Shanghai, Tesla should be able to easily continue rapid expansion of the network.

Quarterly results:

288 of new stations - 97% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 2,381 new individual connectors (stalls) - 78% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 8.3 connectors (stalls) per station on average - 9.7% less than a year ago

There are no reports about any power output increases (above 250 kW). The company works to increase the peak output to 300 kW and beyond in the future. The latest flagship models can accept the maximum power of 250 kW at V3 Superchargers for longer than ever before.

In the future, Superchargers will be available to other, non-Tesla EVs (through an app).

Number of new Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q3 2021

Number of Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q3 2021

As of the end of the quarter, Tesla has increased the cumulative number of Supercharging stations and stalls to:

3,254 stations - 49% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 29,281 individual connectors (stalls) - 51% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 9.0 connectors (stalls) per station on average - 1.0% more than a year ago

The number of over 3,250 stations is massive compared to general charging networks. Soon, Tesla should cross 30,000 stalls globally.

If all of the stalls would be powered simultaneously, even at 100 kW average, it would be about 3 GW of power.