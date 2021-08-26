Tesla Superchargers are coming to Alaska. The first location listed by the company is Soldotna, south of Anchorage.

It will be the northernmost North American station and at least initially, a lone point on the map, without much connection to and through Canada to the rest of the network.

Alaska's first Tesla Supercharging station will be opened during the third quarter of this year (within just over a month from now).

"Target opening in Q3 2021 Timing and location subject to change

New locations added and timing updated quarterly"

According to the info, there will be a total of four V3 Supercharging stalls (up to 250 kW), which appears to be enough for the location.

Photos of the site were recently shown on Tesla Motors Club, pointing out that there is also two destination charging stalls.

A single new station in Alaska is maybe not a big thing compared to the scale of the rest of the network, however, it's a major milestone for EVs that expand to the more challenging parts of the world, where EV adoption is still low.

Later this decade, probably Tesla will be able to offer at least quite a decent coverage of the main routes in all states.

Hopefully, the stations in Alaska will be as reliable as the rest of the network. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had (see details):

2,966 stations - 46% more than a year ago

26,900 individual connectors (stalls) - 49% more than a year ago

9.1 connectors (stalls) per station on average - 2.0% more than a year ago

Every quarter, Tesla adds a few hundred more stations and thousands of individual stalls.