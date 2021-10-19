Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. (Geely) today (October 19, 2021) officially started the production of its all-new, all-electric Zeekr 001 model - the first of the new Zeekr premium brand.

The production takes place at the new, highly-automated Zeekr Intelligent Factory in Ningbo, China, which according to the Chinese manufacturer, is the world's most advanced vehicle factory.

"Areas such as the welding section are fully automated with over 300 robots carrying out the work with limited human intervention thanks to the factory utilizing an industrial grade 5G+ intelligent internet system that allows production to be planned, tracked and checked in a fully transparent manner. In addition, the ZEEKR production process allows for continuous self-optimization, ensurig the quality of each ZEEKR product. For example; the welding production line adopts monitoring systems such as glue application visual guidance, online measurement, and ultrasonic self-inspection, and uses intelligent self-adaptation for welding control to continually improve the welding process."

Customer deliveries will follow shortly - on October 23. According to reports from China, the company is expected to deliver up to 10,000 units by the end of 2021 (all of those are sold out).

"First deliveries of the ZEEKR 001 are expected to happen on 23rd of October, 2021 in the ZEEKR Intelligent Factory and through ZEEKR Experience Centers and ZEEKR Spaces across China. By 2021, ZEEKR will open two experience centers in Hangzhou and Shanghai. Hangzhou and Tianjin ZEEKR Space’s opened last month with 10 more to come online within weeks."

Besides Zeekr Experience Centers and Zeekr Spaces, the brand will also open its own fast charging network with peak output of up to 360 kW (at about 800 V). Enough to add 120 km (75 miles) of range in 5 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

The plan is to launch more than 2,200 charging stations of various types with more than 20,000 charging stalls by 2023 under the Zeekr Power brand.

"ZEEKR will open ultra fast 360Kw charging stations in 10 cities by the end of 2021. 272 Cities will also have third party charging stations available for users. ZEEKR is always committed to creating the best user experience for existing and future users."

The Zeekr 001 is a new BEV to watch - the first based on the Geely's Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform.

The production version of the car was first unveiled in April 2021, prior to the Shanghai Auto Show. Previously, it was known as the Lynk & Co Zero Concept. We wrote also about the prototype a year ago.

The car looks great and has strong specs with AWD and RWD options, battery packs of up to 100 kWh for more than 700 km (435 miles) of NEDC range, 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in under 4 seconds and 800 V fast charging capability from 10 to 80% state of charge in 30 minutes (the average for a 100 kWh battery would be then about 140 kW).

Zeekr 001 is equipped with basically all the latest tech and features that one could expect, including a heat pump, air suspension, frameless and automatic doors that detect passengers approaching and close the door upon entry and over-the-air software updates.

The prices are:

86 kWh battery, AWD: 281,000 CNY (about $44,025)

100 kWh battery, RWD: 281,000 CNY (about $44,025)

100 kWh battery, AWD: 360,000 CNY (about $56,403)

Zeekr 001 specs:

Range (NEDC)/Battery options:

86 kWh, AWD: 526 km (327 miles)

100 kWh, RWD: 606 km (377 miles)

100 kWh, AWD: 712 km (443 miles)

lithium-ion cells supplied by CATL

Z-Battery, 800 V battery system, liquid cooled

heat pump

86 kWh, AWD: 526 km (327 miles) 100 kWh, RWD: 606 km (377 miles) 100 kWh, AWD: 712 km (443 miles) lithium-ion cells supplied by CATL Z-Battery, 800 V battery system, liquid cooled heat pump 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds (AWD) or 6.9 seconds (RWD)

braking from 100 to 0 km/h in 4.5 meters

braking from 100 to 0 km/h in 4.5 meters top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

Drive units (Nidec Ni200Ex - one or two):

single-motor RWD: 200 kW and 384 Nm

dual-motor AWD: 400 kW and 768 Nm

single-motor RWD: 200 kW and 384 Nm dual-motor AWD: 400 kW and 768 Nm DC fast charging from 10% to 80% within 30 minutes at up to 360 kW

120 km (75 miles) of NEDC range in 5 minutes

120 km (75 miles) of NEDC range in 5 minutes Dimensions: length of 4.970 m, width of 1.999 m, height of 1.560 m and a wheelbase of 3.005 m

air suspension (ground clearance from 117mm to 205mm)

total luggage space of 2144 litres

Geely's Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform

