It's well known by now that the 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid is very hard to beat on a drag strip. It's not just the immense power of the Plaid that makes it the king of straight-line racing, it's also the all-wheel drive grip and the instantaneous power of the Plaid.

Rear-drive vehicles like the Chevrolet C8 Corvette in the above video basically have almost no chance of winning against a Plaid because of the lack of traction at the start. You can add another 500 hp to that C8 but it won't make much of a difference in the short distance they drove in the above races. For a powerful rear-drive vehicle to have a chance in a drag race against a Plaid, the distance would have to be at least half a mile.

A vehicle like a Lamborghini Aventador has a much better chance of taking on a Plaid in a drag race thanks to its powerful AWD drivetrain. But like any other gas vehicle, time is lost as the engine revs to power, and during transmission shifts. Not to mention the time it takes for the engine's power to travel through the Lamborghini's mechanical AWD system.

I know I'm just talking about milliseconds of time, but every fraction of a second matters when racing a powerful EV because EVs don't need to wait for maximum power, don't need to shift gears (with the exception of the Taycan's and E-Tron GT's rear transmission), and the motor's power only travels a short distance before reaching the wheels. That's why EVs are naturally good at straight-line racing.

In the above video, the Aventador and C8 Corvette owners do not give the exact power numbers of their vehicles, but the presenters estimate it to be in the area of 1,000 hp, which is about the same as the Plaid. They race on a short drag strip that looks to be about an eighth of a mile in length.

If you can't watch the video, the Plaid races each vehicle three times and wins all six races with ease. The Plaid driver even gives the Aventador and the C8 a jump so they can have a better chance, but to no avail.

What kind of gas vehicle will it take to beat a Tesla Model S Plaid on a drag strip? Please comment below.