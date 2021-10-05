The all-new Kia EV6 has arrived in Europe. Here we can see a video from unloading the ship at the Drammen port in Norway.

The number of cars was not disclosed, but we know that there are both dealer demo cars and customer cars that will be delivered in October.

According to reports from Norway, the Kia EV6 is well equipped right from the start, including vegan leather, electric front seats, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, smart cruise control and highway drive assist.

There are two battery pack options (58 kWh or 77.4 kWh) and powertrain options (single motor rear-wheel drive or dual motor all-wheel drive) - see specs here.

The entry-level Kia EV6 Active with a 58 kWh battery starts at 419,900 NOK (€42,490/$49,258). The 77.4 kWh (RWD) starts at 439,900 NOK (€44,521/$51,634), while AWD at 469,900 NOK (€47,553/$55,165), but remember those prices are not directly comparable to the U.S., where the limited-edition (77.4 kWh, AWD) starts at $58,500.

An important thing in the Norwegian market is the towing capability. In the case if the EV6, it's up to 1,600 kg and the car has quite good fast charging capability at up to 239 kW 10-80% state of charge in 18 minutes. The initial tests with a pre-production prototype were quite promising.

We know that Kia already produces the EV6 in South Korea in thousands and first customer deliveries already have begun. Only time will tell which of the E-GMP models will sell better - the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6. We guess that both will be very strong contenders in the EV market.