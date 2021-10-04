Few people see a rally car when looking at the Volkswagen ID.4, but Mercedes Lilienthal and Emily Winslow certainly do.

The two ladies will be the driver and the navigator of a modified ID.4 AWD Pro electric SUV that will compete in the Rebelle Rally. It will be Volkswagen of America’s first entry into this all-women off-road competition taking place in the deserts of Nevada and California.

The ID.4 AWD Pro electric SUV taking part in the Rebelle Rally from October 7–16, 2021 has been prepared by Tanner Foust Racing and Rhys Millen Racing.

Modifications include new suspension components, tubular control arms, fabricated skid plates, battery protection, and other items to make the vehicle fully expedition worthy. The vehicle will also be outfitted with Thule rack accessories and Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires.

“The Rebelle Rally is blazing a new trail in motorsports, and presents tremendous opportunity for us to introduce our ID.4 and electric vehicles to an even greater audience. Volkswagen helped make off-road competitions popular in the ‘60s, and we’ve only just begun to explore the potential of electrification in off-roading motorsports.” Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president, marketing, Volkswagen of America

Gallery: VW ID.4 AWD Pro Modified For 2021 Rebelle Rally

11 Photos

Now in its sixth year, the Rebelle Rally is the first all-women rally raid event of its kind in the United States. It takes place across 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometers) of challenging terrain through the deserts of Nevada and California.

The route goes from Las Vegas to Glamis, California, “along trails that respect the desert environment.” Using their skills, navigation tools, and limited supplies to overcome challenges along the course, Lilienthal and Winslow will compete in the crossover category.

The ID.4 features the same 82 kWh (gross) battery, permanent-magnet synchronous motor in the rear, and asynchronous motor in the front as the production model. That means it has a combined maximum output of 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet (459 Nm) of torque. The ID.4 AWD Pro offers an EPA-estimated range of 249 miles (400 kilometers) on a full charge, although the Rebelle Rally variant likely has a lower range due to the modifications.

As for the vehicle wrap, it was created by Salt Lake City-based artist Liz Kuz, who drew inspiration from the rally terrain throughout the Nevada and California deserts.

Portland, Oregon-based Lilienthal, a freelance journalist, participated in the 2018 Rebelle Rally. Winslow, a project manager, lives in Puyallup, Washington. She participated in the Rebelle Rally in 2018 and 2019, scoring a podium finish her first year.