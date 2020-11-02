Last week, we shared one of the first official Rivian R1T reviews with you. How was someone able to drive and review the electric pickup truck when it's not yet available? Journalist Emme Hall participated in the Rebelle Rally, which is a multi-day off-road navigation excursion that's just for women. What a solid way to test the upcoming electric truck.

The Rebelle Rally actually runs for 10 days and covers 2,000 kilometers. Terrain ranges from regular roads to dirt roads, trails, and dunes in California and Nevada. A driver and a navigator pilot the car using GPS checkpoints on their cell phones. This isn't a race that's about speed, but rather confident driving and successful navigation.

Driving an electric vehicle in an event like this immediately brings up questions related to range and charging, which Hall covers in the interview and in her articles. However, many advantages come from electrification, primarily related to torque, traction control, and overall capability.

Hall provided her own write-up of the experience in a few recent articles on Road Show by CNET. Now, she provides a one-hour interview about the excursion. It's loaded with details, so the YouTube channel provided a timestamped breakdown of the topics covered. Check it out and leave us a comment.

00:00 introduction

00:45 about Emme and the test

03:20 introducing the R1T

05:20 range, charging

05:50 range extrapolation

06:50 nature of the rally's terrain

09:05 tow charging

12:00 initial impressions, difference to ICE vehicle

12:35 storage, gear tunnel, frunk etc

13:15 why not just use a generator to recharge?

14:00 how the R1T was charged in the desert

15:52 what's it like inside the Rivian; comfort, height etc

17:05 how far away is the R1T from showroom-ready

18:20 air suspension discussion, performance

20:15 high speed handling

22:30 individual wheel drive discussion vs diffs, lockers

27:00 dynamics of the car with IWD

27:48 are EVs more or less fun than ICE?

29:20 one-pedal driving and regen offroad

31:50 driving without the assistance low range

33:50 crawl control and ATPC

34:55 throttle response and driving modes

36:40 anything that R1T couldn't do?

37:25 batteries - 135 vs 180kWh, production vs pre-prod

39:35 effect of temperatures

43:15 driving on tarseal/pavement/bitumen!!!

44:20 NVH (noise/vibration harshness)

46:35 quietness of EV

47:40 reliability problems

49:30 navigate in miles or km?

49:50 compressor noise and use

51:10 wheel/rim diameter