Porsche reports a small year-over-year drop in its overall car sales in the U.S. - by 1.7% to 15,289 - "due mainly to global automotive supply chain headwinds."

The Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo (all versions) sales increased marginally, by 0.2% year-over-year to 1,861, far behind the outstanding Q2 result, but enough to remain the third best selling Porsche model.

The all-electric Porsche stands for nearly 12.2% of all Porsche sales during the period.

Porsche Taycan sales in the U.S. in Q3 2021

So far this year, Porsche has sold 7,228 Taycans, while the cumulative number approaches 12,000.

Unfortunately, Porsche doesn't reveal sales for the plug-in hybrid Panamera and Cayenne, which would further increase the xEV share.

Porsche's BEV lineup currently consists a total of nine Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo versions:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo $90,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $84,750 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo $110,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $104,150 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo $153,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $147,350 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo $187,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $181,450

The Taycan is now getting also an internal competition within the Volkswagen Group from Audi, which has launched the Audi e-tron GT (see details here).