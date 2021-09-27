Over the weekend, Rivian released the owner’s manual for the R1T pickup, revealing some interesting new details about the electric truck.

Perhaps the most interesting is the R1T’s Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 8,532 lbs (3,870 kg). That implies that it won’t be classified as a half-ton pickup but as a 3/4-ton heavy-duty truck, mostly due to the added weight of the battery pack.

The EPA rules that trucks weighing between 8,501 to 10,000 lbs (3,856–4,536 kg) are classified as EPA Class 2b, which puts the Rivian R1T in the same category as the Ford F-250, Chevrolet Silverado 2500, and Ram 2500.

Trucks in this segment are designed to handle tougher work and higher loads than their half-ton counterparts (the F-150, Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500). To get an idea where to place the R1T in the current market, here are the GVWR ratings for many other popular pickup trucks, courtesy of TFL Truck.

Toyota Tacoma: GVWR = 5,600 lbs

Ford Ranger: GVWR = 6,050 lbs

Nissan Frontier: GVWR = 6,012 lbs

Ford F-150 Hybrid: GVWR = 7,350 lbs

Toyota Tundra Hybrid: GVWR = 7,660 lbs

Rivian R1T: GVWR = 8,532 lbs

Nissan Titan XD: GVWR = 8,800 lbs

Chevy Silverado 2500: GVWR = 10,850 lbs

While the R1T’s GVWR places it in the heavy-duty category, its dimensions do not. The electric pickup is slightly bigger than the Toyota Tacoma crew cab and a bit smaller than a Ford F-150 crew cab.

So while technically the R1T will be in the same class as a Ford F-250, chances are few people will compare it with heavy-duty workhorses. The electric truck will likely be measured against the F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, and other upcoming EVs.

The Lightning will offer a Pro working truck variant starting at $39,974, while the Cybertruck, which is said to make a good commercial pickup, will start at $39,900.

As for the R1T, non-Launch Edition models arriving in January 2022 will be much more expensive—the R1T Explore Package starts at $67,500. Still the Rivian Owner’s Guide suggests the R1T can be used for both work and play. To see what other relevant details the 178-page manual includes, check out the video above from Rivian Stories.